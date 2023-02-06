A bill working its way through the Wyoming Legislature could make it significantly easier for parents to request exemptions from vaccine and mask mandates from their county public health officer, and could potentially have significant health impacts on local children, Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin said.
“I think this makes it too easy for parents not to follow their pediatrician’s advice,” he said. “I think there are people on the fence about this issue who would choose not to vaccinate their children just because it would be so easy to do so.
“If that happens, we will see herd immunity fall off, and we will see diseases like measles come back. From a public health perspective, that is incredibly concerning.”
Senate File 162 is sponsored by Sen. Bo Biteman (R-Ranchester) and named the “Grace Smith Medical Freedom Act” after a Laramie High School student arrested for refusing to wear a mask during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The bill requires county and state health officers to automatically grant any requested waivers for mask or vaccine requirements for K-12 students within a week of the request being made.
Currently, the state requires all K-12 students to receive vaccinations for common childhood diseases including diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, influenza, hepatitis B, polio, rotavirus measles, mumps, rubella, pneumonia and chickenpox, Billin said. However, parents can request either medical or religious exemptions for their children, which are “granted liberally” on both the county and state level, he said.
Normally, these requests are granted within a week, but can take up to two weeks, Billin said.
“What Senate File 162 does is essentially remove the medical and religious exemptions and replace it with a philosophical exemption,” he said. “Parents who don’t want their kids vaccinated can just say so, and they have to be granted an exemption.
“My concern is there is a reason there are hoops for parents to jump through on this issue — we want people to seriously think about this,” Billin continued. “In my opinion, this bill makes it inappropriately easy to avoid vaccinations.”
Billin said he expected the number of exemption requests to increase if the bill is passed. If enough parents choose not to vaccinate their children, there may no longer be herd immunity for many childhood diseases, which could see a comeback, he said.
“When kids aren’t vaccinated, that puts everyone at risk,” Billin said. “Some of these diseases are fatal and some are painful or unpleasant, but all of them are detrimental for kids. I’m worried that they might become more prevalent if this passed.”
Most childhood vaccines are 90% to 99% effective in preventing diseases, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. If a vaccinated child does get a disease, the symptoms are usually less serious than for a child who did not get the vaccine and got sick from the disease.
Senate File 162 has been introduced in the Senate and referred to the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee. For the latest updates on the bill, see the Cody Enterprise’s “Legislative Bill Tracker” in every Tuesday edition.
Vaccination discrimination bill dies
Senate File 162 wasn’t the only bill introduced this legislative session that could have had significant impacts on public health, Park County Public Health Officer Aaron Billin said.
House Bill 66 was sponsored by Rep. Jeanette Ward, (R-Casper) and co-sponsored by Park County legislators Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams, (R-Cody) and Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis). The bill would have prohibited Wyoming businesses, health care facilities and schools from enforcing vaccine requirements and mask mandates related to Covid-19. The bill failed its third reading on the House floor by a narrow 31-29 vote on Jan. 30.
The original version of House Bill 66 contained language prohibiting all mandatory vaccines, including those for diseases such as measles, mumps and rubella, although Ward voluntarily removed that part of the bill as it was being considered by the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee.
Discussion on the House floor revolved around balancing individual rights with respecting the health choices of others. There was also discussion about how approval of the bill could lead to the loss of hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding, which legislators said could decimate the state’s health care system.
Legislators approved a third reading amendment by Rep. Barry Crago (R-Buffalo) to move $847 million from the legislative stabilization reserve account to the Wyoming Department of Health in order to offset the loss of federal funding, although the bill itself failed just minutes later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.