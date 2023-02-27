A bill that could appropriate state general fund dollars to high-priority school crossing construction projects across the state — including the Big Horn Avenue crossing in Cody — is moving forward, even as it’s losing funding.
Throughout Senate File 35’s consideration in the Senate and now the House, legislators have heard from multiple Park County residents speaking in favor of the legislation.
During a Feb. 16 meeting of the House Appropriations Committee, the total appropriations in the bill were cut by three-quarters from $10 million to just $2.5 million.
“I’m just not convinced that the $10 million number wasn’t pulled out of the sky,” Rep. Tom Walters (R-Casper) said. “So if we did $2.5 million to kick the program off, and let it work for a couple of years and see how much usage is out there ... then we can come back and review it and continue funding it. But to just throw a big number at it from the start when we really don’t even know the usage is just putting the cart before the horse.”
This cut in funding could impact Cody and other communities working to make crossings safer for students. Even when the bill still had the $10 million amount, Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) was worried Cody wouldn’t receive the money it needed to upgrade the Big Horn Avenue crossing.
“My fear is being left out,” she said during a Feb. 15 House Judiciary Committee meeting. “What if this new committee is formed and my community drops to the bottom (of the priority list) and we don’t get a piece of it?”
The crossing at Big Horn Avenue, which is frequented by Cody Middle School students, poses a safety concern, and a CMS student was hit at the crossing in January 2021. In recent discussions with the city of Cody and engineering firm Stantec, local residents have suggested installing a pedestrian overpass or underpass at the crossing, though City Public Works Director Phillip Bowman said such a plan was cost-prohibitive.
But with state funding, such a plan could become a possibility, Cody High School student Sunday Schuh told the Senate Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee on Jan. 16.
“We’ve been trying to get WYDOT to build an overpass or an underpass … or just something more than a regular white-striped crosswalk,” Schuh said. “I think there are a lot of families and parents who are pretty concerned about this, but one thing we heard from WYDOT last year was that there wasn’t enough funding. So we just want to say thank you for bringing this bill and this money that will hopefully solve this problem in our community and our state as well.”
The cost of overpasses varies based on area topography and size of the structure, the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Assistant Chief Engineer for Operations Tom DeHoff told the House Appropriations Committee on Feb. 16. However, projects generally range in cost between $2 million and $7 million per project.
If the funding goes forward, it would be distributed through WYDOT’s Transportation Alternatives program, which focuses on non-road transportation structures like bike routes, walkways and crosswalks, WYDOT Director Luke Reiner told the House Judiciary Committee.
The new dollars would not be commingled with the $4 million in federal funding the department already receives for the program, Reiner said, and a separate committee would evaluate applications for the $10 million in state funding.
According to the current draft of the bill in the House, the committee is to prioritize crosswalks where a fatality or injury has occurred in the last five years. Crosswalks identified as being high-risk by WYDOT or local transportation plans are also to be considered for funding.
Local governments and agencies are required to provide a 15% match for the state funding, according to the current version of the bill in the House.
In recent weeks, Schuh and Park County Commissioner Lee Livingston, have been among the local residents sharing the impact the funding could have locally.
“We would urge the movement and passing of this bill in the hopes that some of the funding could help alleviate that (Big Horn Avenue) situation before one of our kids becomes a statistic,” Livingston said.
Schuh also emphasized the importance of the funding, noting that the need for a safer crossing hit close to home for her.
“My 12-year-old brother actually crosses that street on a regular basis,” Schuh said. “This has been a pretty recent problem, but definitely one that’s worth recognizing now.”
The bill still has three readings in the House, during which the appropriation could be amended back to $10 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.