Cody, BLM, Forest Service and other neighboring firefighters combined Wednesday night to contain a fire that threatened Green Acres Mobile Home Park on Cody’s east side.
Park County Fire District No. 2 administrator Jerry Parker said no structures were destroyed. Firefighters used back burning to keep the fire from going further up the hill.
Parker said the fire started near the base of the hill below the mobile home park and burned 14 acres. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
A testament to how close the fire came to the large Green Acres neighborhood was the burn marks just on the other side of a gravel road separating the hill from a row of homes.
People filmed the fire ravaging through the river bottom and going up the hill toward the neighborhood late into the night.
Residents called in the fire at 6:24 p.m. and firefighters worked late into the night to contain the fire. Parker said two Cody units stayed out all night to fight flare ups. They were still fighting a flare up in trees just below the edge of the hill around 7 a.m. Thursday morning as a school bus drove by the lights of the fire trucks.
“The stuff in the trees will keep them busy for a couple of days,” Parker said as rain poured on the firefighters pulling out hoses to put it out.
Another firefighter said the rain and cool temperatures was also helping.
Cody resident Chris Parsons was across the river along Road 2AB taking pictures and said he was one of at least 50 people watching firefighters battle the fire.
