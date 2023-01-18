After deciding there was a need to hire a public information officer/communications consultant in September of last year, the Cody City Council voted Jan. 17 to sign a contract with Atlas Strategic Communications out of Idaho for the job, but it comes with a price tag of $86,000.
Last September, the council considered hiring a communications consultant in order to improve its public outreach and help the city better communicate with the public.
The city put out a request for proposals in October, receiving four responses by the November deadline.
A committee, made up of Cody Mayor Matt Hall, City Administrator Barry Cook, and council members Emily Swett and Diane Ballard, reviewed the applications. Since then, new council member Lee Ann Reiter replaced Ballard after her term ended.
Cody Finance Officer Leslie Brumage, who also served on the committee, updated city council at its Jan. 10 work session on the outcome of the committee’s review process.
Brumage told the council that the city, along with receiving a proposal from Atlas Strategic Communications, had also received proposals from firms in Tennessee, Sheridan and Alabama.
She said the Idaho firm was the committee’s first choice.
“The initial consensus amongst the committee was that Atlas Strategic Communications best meets the needs of the city,” Brumage said.
In a subsequent meeting on Jan. 9, Brumage said the committee members expressed concerns about the cost of the consultant, asking them to reduce their scope of work.
“We wanted to see what it looked like at a $50,000 budget,” Brumage said.
But, the group decided to recommend $86,000.
“The committee determined that in order to receive the best quality products, we should consider going with the original proposal,” Brumage said, explaining it provides the “full package”, consisting of social media, evaluation reporting, client meetings, research and other duties.
“It’s not just the build-out of the plan,” she said. “It’s also performing some of the engagement activities and directing the city and guiding the city on how to respond ... to various projects.”
Swett stood by the decision to pay $86,000 during the work session.
“I would caution us to be cautious ... about the risk of kind of tanking the whole process because we decided we wanted to save $20,000,” she said.
Reiter added that the council isn’t locked in to paying $86,000.
“If we get halfway through the year and we’re going ‘this just isn’t cutting it,’ we don’t have to complete the contract,” she said.
“This $86,000 is not out of line considering ... [there is] a whole staff of people that will be working for us, and they will be at our disposal,” Reiter added. “They are setting this up so that we have access to everything, so at some point, the city of Cody may want to say ‘we got this’ and we can take it over with no obligation [to complete the contract].”
Atlas was also chosen because of its experience performing similar tasks in other municipalities, Brumage said.
“Their company’s staff that will be assigned to this project have the education, qualification and experience to undertake this project for the city,” she said. “[They have] demonstrated their ability to work with government officials and community members.”
Hall said hiring Atlas may be a short-term solution.
“The whole idea from a long-term point of view would be to ultimately bring up a staff member to do it,” he said.
Now that city council has approved the hiring of Atlas Strategic Communications, the next step, according to Brumage, will be to approve a budget amendment since funds for a communications consultant were not included in this year’s budget.
