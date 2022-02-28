The city is going to take a case-by-case approach to granting parking exemptions to businesses along East Sheridan.
At a Feb. 15 city council meeting, members unanimously agreed to table a first reading to extend the downtown 100-space parking exemption to 19th Street and instead let the planning and zoning commission the option of granting businesses in the area a more tailored exemption.
For starters, they’ll consider a request already hashed out between city planner Todd Stowell and Cody Craft Brewing owner Brian Walker requiring the brewery to provide only 50% of the spaces it would normally have to secure to allow for the desired occupancy.
“So, if normally they would have to have 66 spaces, this language would only require them to provide 33,” Stowell explained.
Walker said the special exemption for the brewery would allow him to have the occupancy he wants, but said he still would have preferred the full area be granted the same exemption as is given downtown.
“My original thought was to level the playing field,” he said.
Stowell provided information he said showed East Sheridan lacks the same amount of free on-and-off street parking that East Sheridan has.
“The proposed area only has 40% of what is available downtown,” he said. “To me that is a red flag. We simply don’t have the parking area in the proposed expansion area.”
Walker countered that Stowell’s calculation didn’t show all of the on-street parking Walker had originally thought to include, as the initial proposal was to have the exemption on both sides of Sheridan through to 19th. However, because both the owners of the Holiday Inn and A Western Rose had raised concerns earlier about the parking situation on the street, the proposal was changed to just the businesses on the south side.
Regardless, at this point the brewery is the only building with a lot of evening customers.
“So this is not taking across-street parking into consideration,” Walker said. “My point is, if somebody from a business across the street can park in front of our businesses and we don’t say anything about it, can’t that be extended to us?”
Still, Walker said while it wasn’t his first option, he was pleased that businesses on East Sheridan will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, starting with his.
Stowell added that he’d also like to see how busy the area would be with Cody Craft Brewery now established come next summer.
“We received this request in January, the slowest time of the year,” Stowell said. “It’s a difficult time to define the current situation, but I’m trying to give it the best shot here. I’m just hesitant for a permanent solution without seeing what its like in the summer.”
