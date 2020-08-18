image

Following are results from all local and statewide contested primary races. Results are the unofficial final of 8,807 total votes:

State Senator 18

Republican

David Northrup: 1,442

Richard Jones: 322

Stefanie Bell: 1,265

Tim French: 2,174

 

State Representative 24

Republican

Nina Webber: 868

Sandy Newsome: 1,237

Scott Court: 404

 

Park County commission

Republican

Jake Fulkerson: 3,491

Lee Livingston: 4,272

Scott Mangold: 3,979

Ted Smith: 1,294

 

State Representative 25

Republican

Dan Laursen: 1,413

Write in votes: 229 

 

State Senator 20

Republican

Ed Cooper: 111

Linda Weeks: 123

Roland Luehne: 23

 

State Representative 28

Republican

David Bayert: 50

John Winter: 213

 

United States Senator

Republican

Bryan Miller: 1,026

Cynthia Lummis: 4,709

Devon Cade: 86

Donna Rice: 273

John Holtz: 104

Josh Wheeler: 202

Michael Kemler: 32

R. Mark Armstrong: 270

Robert Short: 593

Star Roselli: 44

 

Democrat

James DeBrine: 23

Kenneth Casner: 47

Merav Ben David: 313

Nathan Wendt: 117

Rex Wilde: 61

Yana Ludwig: 133

 

United States Representative

Republican

Blake Stanley: 1,755

Liz Cheney: 5,696

 

Democrat

Carl Beach: 160

Carol Hafner: 165

Lynnette Grey Bull: 391

 

