Following are results from all local and statewide contested primary races. Results are the unofficial final of 8,807 total votes:
State Senator 18
Republican
David Northrup: 1,442
Richard Jones: 322
Stefanie Bell: 1,265
Tim French: 2,174
State Representative 24
Republican
Nina Webber: 868
Sandy Newsome: 1,237
Scott Court: 404
Park County commission
Republican
Jake Fulkerson: 3,491
Lee Livingston: 4,272
Scott Mangold: 3,979
Ted Smith: 1,294
State Representative 25
Republican
Dan Laursen: 1,413
Write in votes: 229
State Senator 20
Republican
Ed Cooper: 111
Linda Weeks: 123
Roland Luehne: 23
State Representative 28
Republican
David Bayert: 50
John Winter: 213
United States Senator
Republican
Bryan Miller: 1,026
Cynthia Lummis: 4,709
Devon Cade: 86
Donna Rice: 273
John Holtz: 104
Josh Wheeler: 202
Michael Kemler: 32
R. Mark Armstrong: 270
Robert Short: 593
Star Roselli: 44
Democrat
James DeBrine: 23
Kenneth Casner: 47
Merav Ben David: 313
Nathan Wendt: 117
Rex Wilde: 61
Yana Ludwig: 133
United States Representative
Republican
Blake Stanley: 1,755
Liz Cheney: 5,696
Democrat
Carl Beach: 160
Carol Hafner: 165
Lynnette Grey Bull: 391
(1) comment
It sure would be nice if this would shut some fanboys up.
