The volunteers at the Cody Cupboard want to reach more people in need, so they’re adding hours outside the normal workday and making it easier for people to take advantage of the assistance.
The food pantry had been open 1-4 p.m. before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the organization to shut its doors to protect elderly volunteers as well as food recipients.
It’s reopening in June and will also be open 4-7 p.m. June 8 and 22.
“We’re adding hours to make ourselves more available to people in the county,” president Dan Schein said.
In July the Cupboard will be open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on two Saturdays, June 12 and 26.
All people who go inside the building will be asked to wear a mask.
The Cupboard is also dropping it requirement that everyone who uses the food pantry be referred by another organization, such as the Department of Family Services and the Cody Police Department.
“If you need help, now you can call and schedule yourself to come,” Schein said.
Staff still recommend people who need help at the pantry to also contact appropriate services, as those can help with a number of issues.
An appointment is required and may be scheduled by calling (307) 899-7687 any time after 9 a.m. on the day of the visit.
When people arrive, they’ll be able to browse the aisles and pick from a variety of different foods in each category. The bigger the family, the more food, as the goal is for it to help over a two week period before the participant can return for more.
Schein said they work to stock the pantry with food people will want to eat and a variety to make that possible, from soups and boxed meals to frozen food and drinks.
The Cupboard also does not ask people to be able to qualify for the food in any way.
Schein said they’re also set to resume the popular food drive this year.
“We get a lot of support,” he said.
What they need more than anything, he said, is more and younger volunteers to help keep the organization going.
For more information, visit codycupboard.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.