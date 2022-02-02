A $3 million lawsuit brought against two local businesses and economic development group Forward Cody by firearms manufacturer Gunwerks is now receiving some pushback.
Forward Cody was the sole defendant in the case that was filed in late November, but in early January, Plan One Architects and Sletten Construction were added to the case, each charged solely with breach of contract.
Plan One, represented by James Worthen of Casper law firm Hall & Evans, LLC, submitted a motion to dismiss the case on Tuesday. It is the only defendant to respond formally to the claims so far.
The defendant said Gunwerks has failed to show how it is entitled to relief for a breach of contract from Plan One, which is describing itself as a “third-party beneficiary.”
“The plain and unambiguous language of the underlying contract between Forward Cody and Plan One clearly and unequivocally bars third-party beneficiary claims,” Worthen wrote in the motion.
He added that Plan One was not a party in the prime contract between Forward Cody and Gunwerks to build the latter a manufacturing facility on Blackburn Street. Plan One and Forward Cody were the only two parties on the design contract for the facility. In the contract it states, “Nothing contained in this agreement shall create a contractual relationship with, or a cause of action in favor of, a third party against either the owner (Forward Cody) or the architect,” which Worthen describes as a clear intent to prevent any third-party claims.
Forward Cody is the complete owner of the property at this time.
The Wyoming Business Council funded a $3 million loan and $3 million grant package to construct the manufacturing facility for Gunwerks. There is a 30-year state loan on the property that carries a 1.5% interest. The annual lease payment Gunwerks has agreed to pay Forward Cody is $154,416, which goes toward the debt service with the state. Forward Cody is leasing the property to Gunwerks until 2025 before Gunwerks President Aaron Davidson has the option to buy.
The new facility was designed to allow Gunwerks to move manufacturing, office, retail and warehouse space from four locations into one central building. A shooting tunnel, parking lot and loading dock were included in the project. Total cost for the project was estimated at $6.2 million.
Under the terms of the contract, Plan One was paid $275,000 plus reimbursable expenses to design the building. An additional $20,000 was held in the budget to accommodate other design needs such as the indoor shooting tunnel. For the project, Plan One provided its standard, professional liability insurance covering errors and omissions up to $2 million.
A.C.E. Inc., an engineering firm, charged Plan One $110,000 for its work on the project and T-O Engineers charged $17,000.
Under the original project schedule, the facility was supposed to be fully completed by December 2019. Davidson said the project was completed about six months late and during the last few months of work, there was rarely a project manager seen on site.
