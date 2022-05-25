Twenty two seniors will say goodbye and begin a new journey at 6 p.m. Friday when Wynona Thompson Auditorium hosts the Heart Mountain Academy graduation ceremony for the class of 2022.
It will be the seventh class to graduate from the academy, a school that encourages students to learn at high levels through work that is purposefully designed to be relevant and engaging within a supportive environment.
After teachers and graduates enter the auditorium, Trevor Harmon will lead the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a welcome from principal Beth Blatt.
Student speaker Sterling Banks will follow with his presentation.
“I had an English teacher give me some advice on the speech,” Banks said. “I was shooting for three to five minutes. I hit two, but I think it is two thoughtful minutes.”
But a short, meaningful message is just what administrative assistant Yvonne Henry expected when she chose Banks as student speaker.
“Sterling is very eloquent, intelligent and an old soul,” Henry said. “I knew he would be able to wrap things up in a nutshell.”
For Banks, HMA was just the kind of environment he was looking for when he applied in the middle of last year.
“I wasn’t enjoying the high school experience,” Banks said. “I spoke with Mrs. Blatt about options, spoke to my parents about it, filled out an application and interviewed. I was sold immediately.”
HMA proved to be the change of pace he and the rest of the students have thrived in as they march toward graduation.
The festivities will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday at Wynona Thompson.
“This was a good experience for me,” Banks said. “When I got here I didn’t mind getting up and coming to school. I’m at home and like it up here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.