When it comes to summer tourism in Park County, “unconventional is kind of the new normal,” said Cody Country Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tina Hoebelheinrich.
The county saw significantly below-average visitation in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and above-average numbers in 2021 as tourists made up for the vacationing they couldn’t do the year before, she said.
The recently completed 2022 tourist season was unconventional in its own ways — most notably the flooding in Yellowstone National Park, along with increased gas prices and national airline pilot shortages that made visiting Park County difficult, Hoebelheinrich said. But in the end, 2022 may have been the closest the county has been to “normal” in a while, she said.
“I think, in the end, most of our businesses will finish level with our last ‘normal’ year in 2019,” Hoebelheinrich said. “For them, that’s really a win considering the challenges they faced this year.”
Nate Nelson, general manager of the Hampton Inn, agreed 2022 was a strong season despite the flooding and transportation issues.
“I’d say 2022 was, as far as revenues go, about average, while last year was definitely above average,” Nelson said. “This year felt like the first normal year we’ve had in a while.”
Ken Straniere, marketing and public relations director for the Buffalo Bill Center of the West, agreed.
“I think it was normal, but we had such a banner year last year that it didn’t feel normal compared to the year before,” Straniere said. “Attendance was definitely down compared to 2021, but we’re generally pretty happy with how it all turned out.”
When the tourist season started in May, all indications were that 2022 would be the “barnburner” of a tourist season many local businesses had been expecting, Hoebelheinrich said. But by June, “the bottom had fallen out.”
Beginning June 12, unprecedented amounts of rainfall caused substantial flooding, rockslides and mudslides within Yellowstone. Historic water levels caused severe damage to roads, water and wastewater systems, power lines and other critical infrastructure. The park had to be evacuated briefly, although both the north and south loops of the park reopened to the public within three weeks, park superintendent Cam Sholly told the Enterprise.
As news of the flooding reached Cody, many businesses got a little nervous, Straniere said.
“We’re tied, as many businesses are here in Cody, to the park and the tourism numbers that roll through each of its gates,” he said. “So I think in the early days, there was a lot of uncertainty about just what this would mean for us.”
Kalyn Beasley, manager at Legends Bookstore, said his business didn’t see an immediate drop in sales after news of the flooding broke. In fact, for nearly a month, things were largely business as usual, he said.
“Some of our numbers indicate that the effects of the flood weren’t really felt until a few weeks later,” he said. “Based on our year-to-year records, we sort of diverted from our normal course around July.”
Nelson agreed business largely proceeded as usual in the early weeks of the flooding, with his hotel actually seeing an influx of customers as visitors were removed from the park.
“The flooding initially was a great thing for us,” he said. “There were a lot of people displaced to Cody. So it was great for us initially, but within a couple weeks our occupancy did suffer.”
Both Straniere and Hoebelheinrich attributed some of the decline in visitation to the national news media’s coverage of the flooding in the park. While everybody in the country was aware of the flooding, the news that roughly 90% of the park reopened within three weeks didn’t travel as fast, Straniere said.
“I think tourists saw that coverage and said, ‘No way am I going into a dangerous park,’” he said. “It’s understandable that would be on a lot of families’ minds. But I think the dangers of the flooding were perhaps embellished a bit nationally, and I don’t think they did a great job covering how quickly the park was reopened.”
Many visitors are programmed to “panic cancel” when disaster strikes, Nelson said, and that definitely happened in the aftermath of the flooding.
“A lot of people erred on the side of the panic cancel,” Nelson said. “But as time went on, people realized they could still go into the park. Honestly, we only had a couple weeks of a downturn before people realized 90% of the park was still open, and things started bouncing back.”
While the flooding in Yellowstone was the predominant factor in the decline in tourist visitation from 2021, there were other issues in play as well, Hoebelheinrich said.
One of these was a substantial rise in gas prices. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average cost of a gallon of gas during the week of the Yellowstone flooding was $5.11. During the same week in 2021, the price was $3.16 per gallon.
In addition, pilot shortages continued to plague local airlines, and only United provided service to Cody this summer, Hoebelheinrich said. In the past, Delta has also flown visitors to Cody during the summer tourist season.
Local business owners disagreed about how much effect these travel-related issues had on the decline in tourists this year.
“I definitely think that had an impact,” Beasley said. “When diesel is almost $6 a gallon, it is difficult to justify dragging a camper out west. Taking a vacation is already expensive, and when you add in the costs of fuel and inflation, I think it became too much for some people.”
Straniere, on the other hand, argued the flooding in the park was the primary factor for decreased visitation.
“I’m not sure how much those factors tie in,” he said. “Most people make plans six months in advance to come here. I think those plans were likely set in stone whether gas prices went through the roof or not. For many families, visiting Yellowstone is a once-in-a-lifetime trip, so they will stick with their plans unless there is a major problem, like the flooding, that gets in their way.”
Amanda Flores, manager at 8th Street at the Ivy, said downtown Cody definitely seemed less busy this year, although her business still thrived thanks to tourists and locals.
“It certainly didn’t seem as busy downtown as it did in 2021, when everyone was so over the Covid thing and everybody was just dying to take a vacation,” she said. “But I think the people who wanted to come here still made the trip.”
Nelson agreed.
“We might not have seen 2021 numbers, but it was still good to see the community hustling and bustling again,” he said. “I think the absence of some of our signature summer events over the last few years really made us appreciate what we have as Cody residents, and I think the tourists that did visit appreciated all our community has to offer too.”
