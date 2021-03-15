A Cody couple is being accused of fraud and identity theft impacting an estimated 50 victims.
Travis Dawe, 39, and Chelsea Velker, 33, were apprehended in a Colorado Springs, Colo., hotel room on Feb. 11. Scott Burlingame, Cody Police detective, said when Colorado Springs Police K-9 and SWAT teams forcibly breached the room, it became clear the duo was planning an elaborate escape.
“There was a hole cut in the ceiling and a light fixture removed,” he said during a circuit court hearing Wednesday. “They cut cords to the telephone line and clothes iron. Since being contacted by members of the Dawe family, we have now been made aware they are on the hook for $600 for damage to that room.”
Burlingame said the pair are being investigated for forgery, credit card fraud, theft and theft of personal identifying information, as well as potential separate cases for two different burglaries.
Velker has a prior felony for forgery while Dawe only has misdemeanors on his record.
None of those charges are official yet but will likely be officially filed later this week, said Jack Hatfield, Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney. Dawe is also facing charges in Colorado Springs for obstruction of justice, accused of refusing to come out of the hotel room when police knocked.
Velker and Dawe are each already facing charges in Park County for allowing a child in the presence of meth.
These charges were originally brought against Velker and Dawe back in January, but they were temporarily dismissed because Burlingame was unable to make it to their preliminary hearing.
Now, the charges have been refiled, and the two had a preliminary hearing last Wednesday.
In January, Cody Police performed a stakeout at their house on Goodturn Drive after doing previous surveillance there. That morning, Cody Police said they witnessed Velker leaving the home with an 8-year-old child. About 20 minutes later police entered the home and found meth and other drug paraphernalia laid out on the couple’s bed.
This gap in time provided some debate in court on Wednesday regarding the validity of the charges.
“We have a gap in time here where the only child in question was outside of the house,” Travis Smith, Dawe’s public defender attorney said. “Call it circumstantial evidence or whatever you want. The statute calls out for probable cause when the child and meth were in the same vehicle or room at the same time. You can circumstantially argue the reason the stuff was on the bed was because it just arrived there and was being inventoried.”
Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters saw some value in Smith’s logic when it came to the case against Velker, but still bound her case along with Dawe’s over to district court.
“Does Velker have knowledge the meth was there?” Waters asked. “That’s a more interesting call. She circumstantially lives and occupies the residence. The meth found in her room. Circumstantially … it may be inferenced she knew the meth was there. It’s an interesting jury question.”
Dawe’s bond was set at $50,000 cash-only while Velker’s was set at $30,000 cash-only. Both are still in custody at the Park County Detention Center.
