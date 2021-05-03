Elk hunters stepped up in 2020 to help the Wyoming Game and Fish Department with brucellosis research. Elk hunters submitted 1,130 blood samples from the bulls, cows and calves harvested this season to help Game and Fish monitor the disease. As a thank-you to hunters who submitted blood samples and other information from targeted areas, each complete submission was entered into a raffle to win high-quality outdoor equipment.

