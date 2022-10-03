Billy Struemke has experience bringing divided groups together and helping them find common ground.
Struemke has an LLM, or Masters of Laws degree, in international commercial arbitration with an emphasis in mediation from Pepperdine University and — during a Wyoming National Guard deployment in 2019 — he helped countries in the Middle East work together and cooperate in order to hold training events.
Struemke thinks that background will be useful as he pursues a new role as a Cody School Board trustee.
“When I served on the board from 2014 to 2018, it was one of the most contentious boards I’ve seen in a long time,” Struemke said. “At that time, I did it as an attorney with the perspective that one side had to win while the other side had to lose. But coming back to the board from a mediation perspective, I realize that we need to work together for all the students in the district. I also realize that there are so many voices that aren’t being heard by the board right now, and I hope the consensus we can come to is that everybody needs a voice.”
Struemke said that, if re-elected to the board, “making sure everybody is heard” is his top priority. This includes fostering relationships between the school district and local homeschoolers.
“I think homeschoolers are one of those populations where the district is saying, ‘We don’t want you,’” he said. “I know a lot of board members are angry that we’ve lost the dollars associated with those homeschool students. But I think our students are so much more than their monetary value, and we need those students to be a part of our school community and take advantage of the resources we have to offer.”
Increasing test scores and balancing the district’s budget would also be his priorities if reelected.
During his previous term, Struemke said he accomplished a lot that he is proud of, from broadcasting board meetings online to increasing pay for teachers to balancing the district’s budget.
Struemke ran for a second term on the board in 2018, but took eighth place out of 11 candidates, with only 6.77% of the vote.
He said he hopes he gets the chance to represent the district again for a second term.
“Voters face an obvious question each election cycle, and that question is, ‘Do you like the way things have been going the last four years?’” he said. “If the answer is yes, by all means, just keep the status quo. But if you think the district has wasted money or they have kept community members out of the conversation, then it’s probably time for a change. We can progress and we can do better, I think. And I want to do what I can to help.”
Six candidates have filed for three open seats on the Cody School Board. In addition to Struemke, they include incumbents Brandi Nelson, Cathy Roes and Karen Schipfmann-Nelson and new candidates Bob Berry and Samantha Gbadamosi. Anne Pavlak also initially filed for a seat, but withdrew from the race in early September.
Cody residents can cast their vote for school board in the general election on Nov. 8. Absentee and early voting for the general election is currently open.
