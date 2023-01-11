After a 25-year-old Cody man died from a fentanyl overdose Jan. 2, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation and Cody Police Department conducted an investigation, which implicated a Greybull drug dealer as the suspected source of the fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone.
Anthony Michael Fuentes, of Greybull, was charged Jan. 3 with two counts of delivering a controlled substance, two counts of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to deliver it and one count of possessing a controlled substance.
“Fuentes was known to DCI and the local Sheriff’s Office to be involved in the obtainment and distribution of controlled substances, specifically fentanyl,” the affidavit said.
According to the affidavit, Fuentes was known as “Pop Tart” to the deceased man, who is identified only by his initials J.J. in the document.
After his death, agents obtained his cellphone where they found he had been using the Signal app, which is “known to be utilized by drug distributors and users,” the affidavit said.
The app also provides “end to end encryption” and “auto deletion of text messages,” the affidavit said. “Thus preventing discovery by law enforcement in criminal investigation.”
In addition to being set to delete text messages every 30 seconds, the sole contact in the app on the decedent’s phone was a listing titled “Pop Tart,” according to the affidavit.
Using PLX, a law enforcement resource and case tool, agents discovered the number listed under “Pop Tart” belonged to Fuentes, the affidavit said.
Upon learning the number belonged to Fuentes, DCI Special Agent Jonathan Shane Reece went undercover, posing as the decedent in order to contact and locate “Pop Tart.”
Using the decedent’s phone, Reece sent Fuentes a text message via the Signal app asking Fuentes, “Hey can I get.”
Not even a second later, Fuentes replied to the text with “Yep,” the affidavit said.
The agent and Fuentes then arranged for Reece to pick up two pills outside of Fuentes’ apartment in Greybull.
According to the affidavit, Fuentes left the drugs on the driver’s seat of his 1996 Chevrolet pickup, which was parked in front of his apartment.
“Based on the text conversation with Fuentes, it was apparent Fuentes expected [them] to obtain the suspected fentanyl laced counterfeit oxycodone from the 1996 Chevrolet and leave money in exchange,” the affidavit said.
The agents found the drugs wrapped in foil.
After taking possession of the drugs, agents witnessed a female and two children exit the apartment and enter a 2012 GMC Sierra. They drove to Fuentes’ work, picked him up and drove him back home.
He subsequently headed for the pickup after Reece texted him “got it, money on the seat” and “did you get my money,” the affidavit said.
He was then arrested for delivering a controlled substance.
Shortly afterwards, Fuentes was interviewed. He admitted to knowing the decedent “but would not verbally answer questions as to the distribution of fentanyl,” the affidavit said.
Agents obtained a search warrant for Fuentes’ residence and vehicles, where they found marijuana and multiple fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone tablets, according to the affidavit.
Fuentes then admitted to obtaining approximately 40 suspected fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone pills while in Denver, approximately one and a half months ago.
“[And] he admitted to selling the suspected fentanyl laced counterfeit oxycodone to the decedent on multiple occasions,” the affidavit said.
He also told the agents that he had distributed two fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone to the decedent on Jan. 2 for $80.
“This delivery occurred just hours prior to the decedent being discovered deceased from a suspected fentanyl overdose in Cody,” the affidavit said. “[And]Fuentes admitted to using the Signal application to communicate with the decedent and acknowledged [his] alias as ‘Pop Tart.’”
Fuentes faces felony charges, with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver being punishable by imprisonment for no more than 20 years, a fine of no more than $25,000 or both.
Those four felony charges carry penalties that could add to 80 years in prison and up to $100,000 in fines, and that is in addition to misdemeanor charges for one count of possessing of a controlled substance.
He was given a $100,000 cash-only bond on Jan. 5 in Big Horn County Circuit Court, and will face a preliminary hearing to determine if his case will get transferred to district court.
