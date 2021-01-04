The Cody Police Department is up-to-date on its federal certifications on use-of-force and can continue getting federal money.
Chief Chuck Baker said last week at a city council meeting the officers had all been trained on standards handed down last summer from an executive order passed in June by President Donald Trump.
Baker said that could be key to eventually accepting a grant to fund a second School Resource Officer in the future, something he recommended they hold off on filling this year due to being short multiple patrol officers.
Now, he’s putting together a council of residents to help shape more department policy in the future.
Baker was looking to fill a final position on the council by the end of the year and explained what he was looking for.
“I’m looking for someone civic minded, not necessarily pro or anti-police,” he said.
