The Park County commissioners support a proposed bill from Sen. Cynthia Lummis that would again delist grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem population from the Endangered Species Act.
For the second consecutive year, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney has introduced a bill that would perform this action and prohibit further judicial review of this decision by returning management of the species to the state level.
“The federal government or unelected judges and bureaucrats should not be in the business of telling us how to operate,” Cheney said in a release. “The state and people of Wyoming know what’s best for Wyoming.”
The Park County commissioners signed the letter of support for Lummis on Tuesday. Chairman Lee Livingston said the commissioners received a request from Lummis’ office for support on a future bill.
“The grizzly has been delisted twice, only to have those decisions reversed by federal judges who have been influenced by groups that are motived by financial gain rather than the sound management of a recovered species,” the commissioners wrote. “The Endangered Species Act must be guided by science, yet we have wildlife management coming down from the bench rather than from the biological experts who have dedicated their lives to the study of these animals.”
The letter mentioned how the grizzly bear became an endangered species in 1975. That brought about many lifestyle changes from local residents, such as taking different practices in the backcountry, securing food and bear attractants in the outdoors, building fencing around schools and landfills, discouraing fruit-bearing trees and encouraging bear-proof dumpsters.
Many state and federal wildlife managers have stated the bear’s populations have recovered but a September 2018 ruling by a federal judge decided the Trump administration’s move to strip ESA protections from grizzlies in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem was illegal.
“It is time for all to recognize the grizzly bear has already achieved healthy, robust population, has reached overpopulation for its available range and to manage it as such,” the commissioners wrote. “It is time for the federal government to uphold its end of the agreement made with the people who live and recreate in Park County and delist the grizzly bear, and we feel the passage of this bill will do just that.”
The ruling halted planned hunts in Wyoming and Idaho slated to take place that fall.
The 2021 bill is a follow-up to a bill introduced in 2019 by former Sen. Mike Enzi, which died in the Senate. Gov. Mark Gordon also signed a resolution requesting congressional action to delist grizzly bears.
“I’m optimistic about its chances but given the current administration in power, it’s going to be an uphill battle,” Livingston said of the possible legislation.
