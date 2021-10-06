A man is facing charges in federal court for assault with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping, holding another man at knifepoint in Yellowstone National Park.
Gregory Toth is accused of assaulting a co-worker, pressing a knife against their neck and choking them at the Fishing Bridge RV Park last Friday.
If found guilty of those and other charges, Toth could face up to life in prison and $520,000 in fines.
According to court documents, the evening before the assault, the victim and another co-worker drove to Cody to go to Walmart. While at the store, Toth called the victim and accused him of sleeping with his ex-girlfriend. Toth threatened that he would come to Cody and deal with him “properly.”
True to his word, Toth was seen by the victim parked in a travel lane on US 14-16-20 West with his bright headlights on.
Around 5:20 a.m. the next morning the victim awoke to Toth calling his cellphone, according to court documents. The victim didn’t answer but soon after heard a banging on his trailer and more phone calls from Toth. As the victim was about to open the door, Toth allegedly pushed it in and threw him to the ground. Toth put his hands around the victim’s neck and started choking him.
Toth allegedly pulled out a knife and pressed it against his neck, threatening to kill him. He accused the victim of lying about having relations with the ex-girlfriend, whom the victim said they’ve never met.
According to court documents, Toth searched the victim’s phone but found no evidence of contact between the two. After a few minutes Toth allegedly relented and let the victim up, saying he would give them the opportunity to fight him before shooting them in the head. A knife matching the description was found at the scene. Eventually Toth allowed the victim out of the trailer, which was when they ran toward a co-worker commuting to Old Faithful. This co-worker confirmed the victim told them the same account of events, according to court documents.
Toth was located by Park rangers around this time. He claimed he had seen his ex’s phone number in the victim’s phone and the only physical interaction during the dispute was pushing. He admitted to using “dope” before the incident, according to court documents.
The victim said Toth had been recently released from prison for kidnapping and assaulting an ex-girlfriend and had a recent arrest for possession of meth.
Toth has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday morning in Mammoth.
