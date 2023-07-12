A Deaver woman was arrested for domestic battery June 23 after she allegedly punched a man she had been dating in the face several times, telling law enforcement it was because he had shot her dog months prior.
Sheila Marie Worth, 49, was also charged with a probation violation. She had been placed on probation in February for her third offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, which she committed in August of last year on US 14A, according to charging documents.
During her June 23 arraignment in Park County Circuit Court, Worth pleaded not guilty.
According to the affidavit, Park County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Lawler was dispatched to Deaver at around 1:30 a.m. on June 23 after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance.
Worth’s boyfriend had called Park County Dispatch reporting Worth had “physically assaulted” him, the affidavit said.
“He informed dispatch that they both had consumed alcohol,” the affidavit said.
While en route to the scene, dispatch informed Lawler of Worth’s probation conditions, which included no consumption of alcohol and not to be in places that sell it, the affidavit said.
Upon arriving at the residence, the victim met Lawler in the driveway.
“I observed redness and swelling to the right check area of his face,” Lawler wrote in the affidavit. “I asked him if Sheila Worth caused that wound. He told me she did. He went on to say that she hit him and kicked him several times. He stated ‘she is a tough gal.’”
Lawler asked why Worth had hit and kicked him, but the victim said “I don’t really know for sure,” explaining he had gone to Worth’s house at around 3 p.m. that day, and they had cooked hamburgers and sat by the fire, the affidavit said.
He went to bed at 6 p.m. and was woken up by Worth “hitting and kicking him,” the affidavit said.
“He told me that she punched him in the face several times,” Lawler said in the affidavit.
Lawler said he observed marks on the victim’s chest area as well as bruising around his chest and right armpit area, the affidavit said.
“The bruising looked consistent with a grab mark,” Lawler wrote in the affidavit. “I asked [the victim] if he hit Sheila Worth to which he replied no.”
Lawler then went inside the residence to speak with Worth, and asked her what happened.
“Worth sat down and told me ‘that son of a [expletive] shot my dog, Bear,” the affidavit said.
She said the victim had shot her dog a few months ago, but then said she had not hit the victim, and it was she who had reported the incident to dispatch, the affidavit said.
Lawler told Worth the victim had called dispatch and he had seen his wounds, the affidavit said.
“Worth told me that he is lying,” Lawler wrote in the affidavit. “She did say that they have been dating for about two months now. She told me that [the victim] came over and they made hamburgers and sat by the fire, [but] she could not remember anything after that.”
Lawler could smell the “strong odor” of alcohol coming from Worth, and she admitted to drinking that night, the affidavit said.
“Her speech was slurred when she talked, and she was unsteady on her feet,” the affidavit said.
When Lawler told Worth she was on probation and wasn’t supposed to be drinking, Worth began walking to her bedroom, causing Lawler to grab her and make her sit down, until another deputy arrived, the affidavit said.
With the help of another deputy, Lawler brought Worth to the ground and handcuffed her after she began resisting arrest, the affidavit said.
Worth was taken to the Park County Detention Center after Lawler had “probable cause to believe that Sheila Worth knowingly or recklessly caused bodily injury to [the victim] by use of physical force by the bruising that I observed,” the affidavit said.
Worth was given a $5,000 cash only bond, which she posted, and was again ordered not to consume alcohol or be in places that sell it.
