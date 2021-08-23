The Wyoming Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers is partnering with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to host a Chronic Wasting Disease Workshop on Aug. 26 at 5:30 p.m. in Cody.
Eric Maichak, the Cody region disease biologist at WGFD, will be present to discuss anything and everything wildlife disease related and to explain the process of removing lymph nodes from deer and elk.
Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, affects deer and elk herds and has been spreading across Wyoming in recent years. CWD is fatal to deer and elk and there are currently no treatments.
