BOB KENNEDY

Christopher Harley of Billings Sign Service works 48 feet off the ground painting the McDonald’s sign in Cody on Tuesday. The two-man crew spent two weeks in Cody replacing the sign’s facing damaged by the wind. Not pictured is Brad Morse.

