North Fork resident Nina Webber, who was charged with reckless endangering stemming from an elk hunting incident on Nov. 30, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Park County Circuit Court on Jan. 6.
Webber was cited after the Park County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a Wapiti resident who reported bullets whizzing by their house.
As part of her bond conditions, Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah ordered Webber to keep all of her rifles locked inside her gun safe and not to remove them for the duration of the case.
Initially, Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield, who represented the state, had asked Darrah to require that Webber not possess any firearms at all while out on bond.
“The state’s concern is for public safety [because] ... the discharging rifle fired towards the highway ended up going over the head of the reporting party,” Hatfield said in court.
He added that on the day the “unsafe hunting” incident occurred, Webber’s handling of her firearm made the investigating officer “nervous.”
“When Deputy [Clayton] Creel [of the Park County Sheriff’s Office] initially made contact with her, her lack of firearm safety was evident,” Hatfield said. “She flagged him with her rifle ... which caused him to be nervous.”
Flagging is pointing the muzzle of a firearm at another person.
According to Hatfield, due to Webber’s behavior on Nov. 30, depuy Creel had to ask her to put the rifle on the ground.
“It’d be appropriate that she not possess firearms while this case is pending,” Hatfield said.
Webber’s counsel, Timothy Blatt, disagreed with Hatfield, saying she was an avid hunter.
“Miss Webber has been a hunter for a significant period of time, and she’s handled and carried firearms throughout her life,” he told the judge.
Blatt referred to the charges as “allegations that we intend to refute,” adding he and his client intended to take the case to trial. Hatfield then suggested a middle ground.
“The only instance the state is aware of her mishandling firearms is the two that I just mentioned,” he said. “There’s no other allegations against her for mishandling firearms.”
Hatfield suggested Webber be able to carry handguns but not rifles because of her alleged mishandling of them.
Judge Darrah accepted Hatfield’s suggestion.
“Hunting season is pretty much over, and hopefully this case will be resolved before that begins,” he said, agreeing that Webber should relinquish her rifles.
Blatt, however, said Webber would need a shotgun for the impending bird hunting season, but Darrah disagreed.
“I’m concerned about the rifles,” Darrah said. “So, we’ll just indicate that she has to relinquish possession of any rifles [but] can maintain possession of any other weapons.”
Then Blatt offered yet another alternative.
“Given that she has been a firearm owner and hunter for many years, she has a significant number of rifles,” he said. “So, could we modify the condition that the rifles the court is asking her not to possess remain in a gun safe?”
Blatt explained it would be easier for Webber to keep her rifles locked in her gun safe rather than “trying to find someone to move those out of her house and keep them somewhere else.”
Since Hatfield did not oppose Blatt’s suggestion, Darrah’s final order was for Webber not to remove her rifles from her gun safe during the pending case.
Webber was released on her own recognizance, and now faces a jury trial, which Darrah scheduled for June 1.
“Miss Webber has been a hunter for a significant period of time, and she’s handled and carried firearms throughout her life,” Really...then this rule breaker should have known better. What happened to common sense...and just who taught said person about gun safety? It only takes an instant and someone can be on the not so funny end of the weapon...as we all learned in the military...allegedly.
