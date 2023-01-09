Nina Webber

North Fork resident Nina Webber, who was charged with reckless endangering stemming from an elk hunting incident on Nov. 30, pleaded not guilty to the charge in Park County Circuit Court on Jan. 6.

Tom Conners

“Miss Webber has been a hunter for a significant period of time, and she’s handled and carried firearms throughout her life,” Really...then this rule breaker should have known better. What happened to common sense...and just who taught said person about gun safety? It only takes an instant and someone can be on the not so funny end of the weapon...as we all learned in the military...allegedly.

