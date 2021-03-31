Two Cody residents were arrested Wednesday by the Cody Police Department on charges of felony aggravated child abuse.
Moshe Williams, 30, and Carolyn Aune, 28, were booked at the Park County Detention Center and are being held for arraignment.
The arrest stems from an incident Saturday, when officers responded to Cody Regional Health Emergency Room at the request of the hospital staff to investigate a report of an alleged child abuse involving a 2-year-old.
The medical status of the child is not being released at this time.
This case is still currently under investigation and there is no further information available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.