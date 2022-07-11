After consultation with the U.S.Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department relocated a subadult male grizzly bear on Friday. According to a G&F release, the bear was captured for cattle depredation on public lands and relocated to the Five Mile drainage approximately 5 miles from the east entrance of Yellowstone National Park.
Bears are relocated in accordance with state and federal law and regulation, and Game and Fish is required to notify the media whenever a grizzly bear is relocated.
Grizzly bear relocation is a management tool large carnivore biologists use to minimize conflicts between humans and grizzly bears. It is critical to managing the expanding population of grizzly bears in Wyoming. Capture is necessary when other deterrents or preventative options are exhausted or unattainable.
Once the animal is captured, all circumstances are taken into account when determining if the individual should be relocated. If relocation is warranted, a site is determined by considering the age, sex and type of conflict the bear was involved in as well as potential human activity nearby.
