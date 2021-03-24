A new brewery being built on East Sheridan can move forward with plans to open this summer after receiving a special exemption to a parking space dilemma.
At a lengthy City Planning and Zoning meeting Tuesday, board members unanimously approved allowing for a max 140 person occupancy, based on requiring roughly 47 parking spaces, after owners were able to secure deals with three neighboring businesses to allow brewery customers to use those parking lots during the time the brewery will be in operation.
The vote came after a lengthy discussion by P&Z members. Kane Morris with Point Architects and business owner Brian Walker spoke, as well as the owners of the two hotels across the street, Ted Blair and Brenda O’Shea, both of whom said they are not opposed to the business but want to ensure it follows the parking rules to avoid issues with their businesses.
Brian Walker gave an impassioned speech about the work he and his wife had put into the business and what they had overcome to this point, from having cabinets stolen from the building last week to the time expended to acquire parking agreements.
“As I learned in the military, survive and adapt,” he said. “You don’t quit.”
After Pinnacle Bank again turning down a parking agreement due to liability concerns, Walker secured parking agreements with three smaller nearby businesses.
“This entire process was not how we planned on meeting neighbors and introducing ourselves,” he said.
City planner Todd Stowell had previously said he felt allowing the business to use a 1:3 parking space-to-customer ratio was acceptable as opposed to the official regulation that looks at square footage – Walker said roughly half the square footage would be used for brewing, offices and storage.
Prior to the vote, Morris had expressed frustration at Stowell’s reasoning for requiring more parking spaces due to the close proximity of the business to the downtown area. He also mentioned that early talks with Cody Fire Marshal Sam Wilde made it seem unlikely he would allow an occupancy rate of 99, as the Walkers had earlier proposed. Morris said the owners settling on 99 was part of a business plan of providing good service, not over taxing staff and avoiding putting in a fire suppression system required for similar businesses over that number.
Walker said that was still the plan, although he said with the parking agreements in hand he could seat in excess of 140 as per the 1:3 ratio. He also disputed Stowell’s statements on where the business was in the process and how much work they had done, and said P&Z approval was needed before most other projects could get started.
In the end, that ratio proved to be a relatively simple answer to what initially looked to be a complex problem.
“I see this as a common sense issue,” board member Wade McMillin said. “People are going to park somewhere and walk to this establishment. This place is so close to that 100 free parking spaces, we need to allow the special exemption in my opinion.”
Prior to the vote, McMillin was one of several P&Z members who questioned why a business so close to downtown would even have to abide by the parking regulations that businesses in the downtown area largely avoid. While that question was never settled with the solution to the problem at hand in the form of parking agreements, member Richard Jones said the issue brought up good discussion for the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.