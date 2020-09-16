Horse

Hayley Reed rides Mellow Yellow during the Boot and Bottle Club Trail Horse Challenge on Saturday, September 12th. The event is a fundraiser for the club which supports desensitization training for members' horses. There are 18 obstacles set up for the horses, riders are judged on horsemanship and time.

 LAUREN MODLER

