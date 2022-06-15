After seeing the devastation caused by flooding in Red Lodge, Cody locals Mark and Shelley Musser decided in the spur of the moment to do their part to help the Red Lodge community.
“It’s horrible [because]they have no water ... and they’ve lost all their stuff,” Shelley said.
The Mussers organized a drop-off on Tuesday, for people to donate supplies to Red Lodge.
“They’re going through a disaster right now and it’s all we can do to help out other communities around us,” Mark said.
The Mussers put up a Facebook post the night before to advertise the drop-off.
They parked a 21-foot-long yellow trailer outside of the old Cody Post Office. Starting at 8:30 a.m., locals poured in one after another bringing water, blankets, dog and cat food, towels, pillows, clothing and canned goods. Some even brought cash donations.
Most locals who decided to donate found out about the drop-off through the Mussers’ Facebook post.
“People are just coming by with whatever they think [Red Lodge] could use,” Mark said.
Sharon Resch saw the Facebook post and felt compelled to contribute.
“I just wanted to help out the community of Red Lodge,” Resch said. “I think it’s just grand [the Mussers] are doing this.”
Rod Peterson, manager of Cody Ace Hardware, donated a truckload of bottled water and a box of toilet paper.
“I just wanted to help out,” Peterson said as he volunteered to get anything else the Red Lodge community needed.
A motherbrought in donations from her children, who wanted to give boxes of candy and puzzle games to the community of Red Lodge.
Lisa Beres, who recently moved back to the Cody area from Colorado, also donated to the cause. She brought a first-aid kit, blankets, fuel and other items that were left over from her move.
“I just moved up here again,” Beres said. “I figured they needed it more than I did.”
As the Mussers got the hang of things, the drop-off turned into an orchestrated performance. When a vehicle pulled up, Mark and his son, Forrest, pounced to help unload the items. Shelley worked inside the trailer, organizing and stacking the donations while Harold Musser, Mark’s father, also joined in the assembly line to load the trailer.
At the two-hour mark, the yellow trailer was nearly filled to the brim with supplies. Mark brought in a second trailer in case they needed it.
“We’re just hoping to get as much stuff as we can,” Shelley said.
Many of those donating were willing to donate again and bring in anything else the community needed.
This outpouring of support from the community did not surprise the Mussers who said helping out neighbors is a Cody tradition.
“Cody is always helping their neighbors,” Shelley said. “If anything comes up, you can count on Cody to help.”
And Cody has a deep connection to Red Lodge, Shelley added.
“A lot of Cody and the surrounding areas go to Red Lodge all the time,” Shelley said. “We just feel that they’re our neighbors [and] this is something all of us can do to help them, along with our prayers for them all.”
The Mussers planned to drive the supplies to Red Lodge and drop them off at the rodeo grounds where the Red Cross is set up, Mark said.
“I just hope these essentials help them get through this time [because] their lives have been upended,” he said. “Mother Nature is pretty tough, but it’s nice to help out when somebody needs it.”
