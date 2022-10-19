As part of its ongoing efforts with the land use plan and regulation revision, the Park County commissioners decided to begin work on a wildlife overlay.
The exact design of the overlay is still to be decided, the commissioners said during a work session Oct. 11. But the purpose of the overlay is to identify areas within the county that are highly traveled and utilized by wildlife.
Once those areas are identified, the commissioners can implement a variety of measures to discourage development on properties within the overlay. These actions can range from increasing the minimum acreage requirements and enacting more stringent zoning regulations to providing financial incentives for not developing on those properties, said Tony Mong, Cody district biologist for Wyoming Game and Fish.
The development of a wildlife overlay was inspired by public comments during the land use planning process this year, with many residents from all corners of the county emphasizing the need for protecting local wildlife as the area continues to grow and expand, said Park County Planning and Zoning Director Joy Hill.
For example, during last week’s public meetings on the plan, 44% of 318 total respondents emphasized the need for “proactive” protection of crucial wildlife habitat, including pursuing strong development regulations in wildlife habitat and working with land trusts and other organizations to protect that habitat.
Survey respondents in the North Fork and Meeteetse planning areas showed the strongest support of proactive habitat management with 65% and 64% of responses in those areas, respectively, in favor. The Cody and Clark areas had the least desire for a proactive response with only 37% and 36%, respectively, in favor of such a response.
Commissioners present at the work session – including Dossie Overfield, Lloyd Thiel, Joseph Tilden and Scott Mangold said they were largely in favor of creating a wildlife overlay although some, like Thiel, wondered how much support the final design would get from the general public.
“I see it being very helpful and very useful,” he said. “Everybody’s going to support it, as long as it doesn’t affect them and their property. That’s the issue whether we’re talking about wildlife, agriculture, water or view shed – they all like it and they all support it until it affects them. But everybody knows that it’s an issue or could be an issue.
“I would say wildlife is a critical issue for 90% of the people in the county. Whether you hunt it or just view it, it’s a part of why we live here.”
Commission chair Overfield agreed and said public education on the overlay and why it is being implemented are important.
“If you can educate the public on what we’re doing and why, I think we’ll get more buy-in,” she said.
Over the next month, Mong and Wyoming Game and Fish will work on drafting a variety of potential wildlife overlays, based on data points collected since 2007 on the migration habits of various game animals in the county, including deer, elk and pronghorn antelope, Mong said. The options will include areas of the county that are highly used by the wildlife, along with areas that experience moderate or low use, he said.
The options will then be presented to the commissioners during a future work session, tentatively scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 9. The goal is to have a wildlife overlay designed and included in the draft version of the county land use plan, which will be made available for public comment in January 2023.
The current county land use plan, which is the guide for all developmental regulations within the county, has been in effect since 1998. The updated land use plan will reflect the current needs, population and pressures existing in the county that were not present when the current plan was completed.
Hill said the goal is to adopt a final land use plan by spring of 2023, at which point work will begin on revising the county’s land use regulations to comply with the new plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.