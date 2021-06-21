A young male grizzly was relocated last week after frequenting a North Fork guest ranch.
Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured and relocated the sub-adult boar Wednesday.
In cooperation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, the bear was relocated to the Grassy Lake area approximately 25 miles northwest of Moran.
This particular site was chosen due to the lack of human presence. Consultation with the appropriate personnel and agencies occurs to minimize the chance of future conflicts and maximize the survival potential of the relocated grizzly bear.
