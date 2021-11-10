Rex Rammell said he’s willing to take a political risk as he runs for governor once again.
The 2018 Constitutional Party candidate is now making the effectiveness of COVID vaccines a focal point of his campaign as he drives around the state to give his message.
“People continue to die and it’s people we know,” he said. “I think it’s a tragedy more hasn’t been done on the side of pro-vaccination. They almost think it’s a badge of courage not to get vaccinated, and I think they’re playing Russian roulette with a disease that is deadly.”
He said he’s strongly opposed to the federal vaccine mandates, but wants more to be done to encourage people to get the vaccines of their own free will.
Rammell said he thinks Gov. Mark Gordon has lost sight of that goal in favor of pandering to voters.
“I think people should get vaccinated by choice,” he said. “I believe the vaccine is a modern-day miracle. People say it’s the federal government’s attempt to hurt us, but I don’t believe this at all. President Trump, he’s the one who expedited this vaccine, made it possible.”
Rammell said as a veterinarian, he’s also familiar with Ivermectin, a drug commonly given to horses but also touted by some as an effective COVID treatment. He said the results he’s seen have been mixed. He said he’s not completely opposed to its use, but as a treatment it should only be thought of as a secondary line of defense.
“The first line of the defense should be the vaccine,” he said. “Millions and millions of people have received the vaccine and most are doing fine.”
He said he fully understands how many people will likely write him off as a candidate because of his support for vaccines, but he’s pressing on despite the consequences.
“I want people to know that they should get vaccinated, save themselves and save their loved ones, and maybe we can get this thing behind us,” he said. “I’m trying to get this message out.
“I’m sure it will have political repercussions, but if I’m to ever be a good governor, you’ve got to do the right things for the right reasons.”
