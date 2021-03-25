Park County Search and Rescue saved a Powell motorcyclist after he had spent an entire night injured on the Little Sand Coulee, unable to move.
On Sunday around 11 p.m., the Park County Communications Center received a report Bradford James Meredith, 65, was overdue. Meredith had left his residence in Powell at noon with the intention of riding his dirt bike, possibly in an area near the Powell Municipal Airport or the Little Sand Coulee.
According to his wife, these were areas that Meredith normally rides but she did not know exactly where he was going when he left. Deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to the area and began searching all accessible roads for Meredith’s van. The search continued until nearly 3:00 a.m. when it was suspended.
At 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, Park County Search and Rescue was activated and immediately launched their fixed wing aircraft to search the area. At 9:45 a.m., the plane located Meredith’s van parked off of a rugged 2-track trail approximately 2.5 miles due east of the Powell Airport.
At that time, additional resources were dispatched to the area including a SAR ground team, an ambulance from Powell Valley Hospital, and the Wilderness Medical Team from Cody Regional Health. Three minutes later, the aircraft spotted Meredith lying in front of his wrecked dirt bike approximately ¼ mile south of his van in a steep drainage.
Shortly after, deputies reach Meredith and found he was responsive but, in addition to displaying signs of hypothermia, he had what appeared to be several serious injuries.
Meredith suspected that he crashed his bike at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Sunday while wearing appropriate motocross safety gear including a helmet.
At 10:30 a.m., medical personnel arrived on scene, began treating Meredith for his injuries, and summoned a medical helicopter from Guardian Flight. Meredith was then evacuated by Guardian to St. Vincent Hospital in Billings, Montana for further treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
