University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel speaks during a "UW in your Community" event in Cody on April 18.

 Stephen Dow

Since its inception, the University of Wyoming has worked to prepare its graduates for the workforce. But UW President Ed Seidel said the college hasn’t always done enough to ensure there are job opportunities available in the state when students graduate. i

(1) comment

Scott Weber

I attended the speeches by the UW folks, local business people and Brad Bonner, our regional UW trustee. I am a UW alum.

Yes, the content of most of the talks were centered on producing graduates with high potential for the work force.

However, I fail to see what "gender classes", promoting activists of every social gripe, changing the Student Union into a recruiting station, allowing men into sororities and hiring UW professors who promote violent looting and burning "organizations" like ANTIFA make for better and more hireable candidates.

I am an employer in two states including Wyoming and I would never hire any of these activists or troublemakers. Period.

So why wasn't these issues - all that have been in the headlines for months - not addressed by Brad Bonner or the UW president?

As a UW alum, I am not happy. That's the end of my donations to the university, my visits for homecoming or hiring any of these types of UW grads.

Shooting holes in your boat and then wondering why it's taking on water is not the stuff of a PhD...

