When Larry Gerber took on the task as the Cody school district rural principal and director of after school and summer school programs, he aimed to set the foundation for success on a number of levels for as many students as possible.
That foundation is now fortified in the near future after the district was awarded a $1.5 million grant through the Wyoming Department of Education that has already sparked the joy and creativity in departments throughout the district.
“The board and the administration last year made a really smart move and set aside money to give these kids opportunities after school,” Gerber said. “This is an opportunity to be creative and to work with teachers, find out what they love whether it’s cello, stained glass, baking, computer programming, and let them do those and teach academic skills through that.”
Gerber saw the need years ago after helping start some after school activities as a teacher at Livingston Elementary. So many students signed up, however, there weren’t enough opportunities to fit all of their needs.
When this new position was advertised recently for director of after school and summer programs, it set in motion a new directive that should keep teachers and students engaged in a multitude of areas.
“We left the description of the position a little bit open,” district human resources director Chynna Singer said. “It was an opportunity to build something, be creative and bring back that fun piece to help kids and teachers.”
So far, the reaction from the teachers and students across the district has been off the charts.
An earlier COVID grant from the state already helped a number of successful after-school programs get off the ground, and with the new grant the entire program will be supported and grow exponentially with the funding.
Gerber worked with other educators on a grant application this summer explaining how the district was going to measure success, what kinds of programs will be created to make sure students are surrounded by positive adults, how they will work with the community and much more.
“I have spoken with a number of community organizations to get things going like taxidermy, blacksmithing, leatherwork, internships for high school kids, coding for drones,” Gerber said. “We are really going to try to support the arts, especially with our little guys at the elementary level. I’ve spoken with the Art League and they are interested in getting together some programs.”
Other after school programs are already hopping around the district and run the gambit of real world and academic applications students can apply throughout their academic careers and beyond.
Livingston second grade teacher Tess Donham initiated an after school reading program where students take their reading skills to the animal shelter and read to the animals to help hone their skills.
At CMS, Sean Conway has steered his science, technology, engineering and math students toward a space for kids to 3D print, do robotics, programming and woodworking.
A “Rock of Ages” musical is in the works. CMS teacher Stacey Skoric has started a program where kids see people doing amazing things in the community or for the school and are making cards to thank them.
If there is someone who needs help in the community, they have a crew that can go out and provide assistance for them as well.
“One of the cooler things we are seeing is so many teachers and paraprofessionals reaching out and finding their passions again,” Singer said. “COVID had burnt out a lot of teachers and students, and they are excited again.”
The new grant should provide about a three summer window of funding with the goal of figuring out how to fund it in the future.
“When the grant money is gone and the parents and students are wanting these programs, that’s when we need to figure out how to keep it going,” Gerber said. “COVID was really hard on teachers and students. Kids need that connection with people. With these programs they are back around other kids, positive adults and they are learning and yet they don’t even know it.”
One program has already proven so successful and in demand it has already had to expand.
“Chris Galagan at Sunset, Rachel Cowger at Eastside, Jenny Warner at Livingston and Audra Wood at Eastside started a fabric arts club,” Gerber said. “They wanted to cap it at 20, well, they had 43 kids apply. Chris said the kids are hungry for these opportunities, it’s just finding a way to provide them.”
The transportation department has been on board in rounding up kids and getting them where they need to be. The programs run from after school until about 4:45 p.m. and there is no charge to the students.
“A big part of the spending is not just finding a way to pay staff or community members for their time, but supplies and equipment which we haven’t been able to do in the past because we were on a limited budget,” Singer said. “Now, if someone has an idea where supplies are going to be a little more expensive, we have the opportunity to provide those for the staff and the kids.”
This summer, plans are in the works for two, three week sessions in which teachers can chose to lead different programs at different times.
“Some of the things we have in the works are really great ideas,” Gerber said. “We are working on getting hunter safety courses, babysitter certifications, some really functional things kids can sign up for.”
The grant and the programs are all part of bridging the gaps in areas that were lost due to COVID, bringing students back to a pre COVID level and doing it in a creative, inspiring way.
“I’ve been in this district for 20 years and teaching for 30,” Gerber said. “This district is blessed with good teachers. They are really fine, deeply caring, committed people who just work their tails off. I think if we can do some things to find that joy again with everything going on, and have some opportunities to have fun with kids and share their passions, there is no telling just how much these kids can learn. And we know it works.”
