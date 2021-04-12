Rebecca West first came to the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in 1994 as an intern.
Monday, she was announced as the new executive director, replacing Peter Seibert, who resigned earlier in the year.
The museum's Board of Trustees Executive Director Exploratory Task Force and the Board’s Executive Committee on Monday announced the promotion of Rebecca West to the position of Executive Director and CEO of the Center of the West.
A longtime Center of the West staff member, West now serves as the Collier-Read Director of Curatorial, Education and Museum Services Division. Also, she is currently Curator of the Plains Indian Museum and Department Head of the Buffalo Bill Museum.
“It’s a great opportunity to promote one of our own,” said Board Chairman Bill Shiebler. “Her long-term experience with the Center, her deep educational background, her experience on the Management Team, and her excellent reputation among her peers are all tremendous positives that make her a great fit to lead the Center.”
West began her long career with the Center in 1994 as an intern working as an associate researcher. She has since been promoted several times and has served in a wide range of roles across the Center.
“The past year has been a challenging one for museums around the world, and the Center of the West is no exception,” West said. “I have been fortunate to learn and mature under some of the best and brightest people who have worked here. I am honored to take on this role and look forward to working with our tremendous staff to address not only our current challenges, but also some wonderful opportunities for the Center and the community.”
A longtime resident of Cody, West enjoys skiing, running, fly fishing and a professional involvement in fostering strong relationships with Native communities, as well as working for broad access to collections, and advocacy for the arts through Center programs and outreach.
West and her husband, Chuck Hulbert, are both longtime Cody residents. Their son, Charlie, is a freshman at Cody High School, and their daughter, Sara, is graduating from the University of Montana with a degree in resource conservation.
West begins her new role this week.
