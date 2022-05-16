The East Entrance Road between the East Entrance and Fishing Bridge will close for periods of time Monday-Wednesday because of increased avalanche danger from recent snowfall and warm temperatures.
The road closed Monday at 11 a.m. and will be closed until 7 p.m.
Anticipate midday road closures on May 17 and May 18.
Stay informed about up-to-date road conditions in Yellowstone:
To receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone, text “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).
Call (307) 344-2117.
Conditions in Yellowstone can change quickly, especially during spring, and roads can temporarily close due to poor driving conditions. Drive slowly and with caution!
