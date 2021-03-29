Park County has been given initial approval for a second round of road construction through the Federal Land Access Program for another South Fork Highway rehabilitation project, but this work will not take place for at least a few years.
Although scoping will be conducted over the next year by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration, it is unlikely construction would be funded to occur until 2027. The scoping itself will cost Park County $10,000.
“The projected 2026-2027 construction schedule is a little further out than we had hoped,” Park County Engineer Brian Edwards said. “However, this will give the residents that live on and use the South Fork a break from construction activity for a few years … The upper South Fork residents had to deal with quite a bit of construction related disturbance during much of 2019 and 2020.”
The “Phase 2” project is projected to cost $14.1 million of which Park County would only pay $2.1 million.
Edwards said he anticipates Phase 2 starting where Phase 1 left off near the Shoshone Forest boundary and hopefully extending 17 miles east to near Andy Martin Hill. The scoping process will identify where exactly the work will take place.
Phase 1 work included resurfacing and bridge work from the Forest Service boundary to the Cabin Creek Trailhead at the end of the South Fork. This work cost a total of $14.2 million with Park County paying a $2.36 million share. Due to various unforeseen delays, construction did not finish until late summer 2020 after beginning in mid-2018.
The basic tenets of the project involve widening the road and improving shoulders and drainage infrastructure with culvert replacements and installation of road striping and signage. Edwards said work may also include minor realignments to improve site distance, new pavement, and better striping and signage to make the road safer.
Edwards said the delay will allow the county more time to save money and determine how it will allocate funds for the project, although he also said about $1.8 million-$2 million is available right now to use through the county’s road and bridge fund.
Park County was recently notified it would be receiving $5.66 million from the second stimulus package through the American Rescue Plan Act, but Edwards said it does not appear this money can be used toward road work.
“The FLAP application process is very competitive with limited funds and no shortage of worthwhile projects,” Edwards said. “The fact that our project was selected for further consideration is evident of the quality and value of public lands that we are fortunate to have in Park County.”
