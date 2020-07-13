Cody City Council members have approved closing two Cody streets near the high school for outdoor events.
Due to the continued coronavirus pandemic, the closures carry conditions for following social distancing guidelines.
Councilors approved street closures for:
• Vendors on Thursday evenings for sales during the summer concert series in City Park.
The parks department has drawn 12-foot-square or rectangular areas on 10th Street. Each vendor is to stay within the appropriate distancing guidelines set by the Park County Health Department.
Public health allows up to 250 spectators at each concert.
Rick Manchester, parks and rec director, said CHS football players have drawn 6-foot circles with field paint on the grass to help people stay appropriate distances apart.
In past years, typically 100-200 people attend Concerts in the Park, according to Manchester.
Vendor spaces are assigned for the season through Aug. 27 and they are charged $25 for the season.
• Tailgating at Cody High School home football games September-November.
Beck Avenue between 8th and 9th streets may be closed 3:30-8 p.m. on Friday game days.
Approval is contingent upon the status of the pandemic and health orders in place at that time.
