The Park County commissioners voted to uphold a four-decade-old open space easement on the North Fork at its Nov. 1 meeting.
The board heard an appeal from Wapiti resident Craig Watts who challenged a recent decision by Park County Planning and Zoning Director Joy Hill. She had decided Watts could not use or develop existing roads in order to serve his proposed subdivision north of the open space.
The reason, Hill said, is the roads in question — Pack Saddle Trail and Wagon Trail — are on an open space easement granted to the county in December 1980 through an agreement with then property-owners Willard and Elaine Rhoads.
When the easement was given to the county, it was specified the property could only be used for three purposes: agriculture, ranching and wildlife, Hill said. Subdivisions and “de facto subdivisions” of the property were strictly prohibited.
Since roads are not listed in the easement and could be considered a “de facto subdivision” of the property, the board should not allow widening either of the roads to meet county standards, Hill said. She further argued Wagon Trail, which was developed after the county accepted the gift, should never have been created and violated the terms of the easement.
“It was very clear what their intent was,” Hill said of the Rhoadses. “So when it comes to this appeal … I’m going to honor the Rhoadses’ intentions by keeping this open space open. I believe roads bring traffic and traffic is averse to wildlife, so that played a part in my decision.”
Deputy county attorney Mallory Riley said that, upon review of the open space easement, she concurred with Hill’s opinion.
“It is the county attorney’s opinion that Wagon Trail was a violation of the open space easement, and we recommend the board of county commissioners not allow further violations,” Riley said.
During the public hearing on Watts’ appeal, the commissioners heard from eight county residents. Only two — land surveyor Rusty Blough and attorney Tom Keegan, who both represented Watts — spoke in favor of the appeal.
Keegan made the case that Watts’ request was in fact allowable under the existing easement.
“There’s nothing in this open space easement that says this can’t be done,” he said. “It can be done and it should be done.”
However, attorney Sox Freeman, who helped create the documents for the Rhoadses, said development of the roads was definitely not what his clients had intended. The 160 acres are adjacent to the highway past Wapiti School.
“That was to remain agricultural for one purpose and one purpose only: that people could drive the valley, see the agricultural land and still have a view of the mountains above,” Freeman said.
Multiple nearby landowners also spoke up and said the work proposed by Watts violated the intentions of the Rhoadses.
“We admire Mr. and Mrs Rhoads’ foresight to protect one of Park County’s most valuable assets: its natural land resources,” said Steve Anderson who lives nearby. “... If Mr. Watts is allowed to subdivide and develop his property, not only is he devaluing our property, he is also dismissing Mr. and Mrs. Rhoads’ vision for the land.”
“I just feel like we need to honor their wishes,” said Laurie Steward who owns some of the open space.
The commissioners ultimately agreed with landowners and with the opinions of Hill and Riley. Commissioner Scott Mangold said a denial of Watts’ appeal was important in preserving the Rhoads’ original vision and keeping a commitment made over four decades ago.
“It’s nice to have grantors like the Rhoadses, and we understand their intent to preserve this last great place of the North Fork,” Mangold said. “I think any changes to the open space agreement would discourage other grantors who have the same idea.”
The denial of Watts’ appeal was approved by commissioners Mangold, Joe Tilden and Lloyd Thiel. Commissioner Lee Livingston, who owns some of the open space in question, recused himself from all discussions and deliberations on the issue.
