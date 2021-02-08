Park County is hiring litter pickers to help clean up blowing trash and debris at the landfill site and surrounding areas. Positions are considered temporary. Pay is $11 per hour without benefits. For more information contact Greg Palmersheim at (307) 527-1818 or via email at gpalmersheim@parkcounty.us. Park County is an equal opportunity employer.
