For the first time, Park County Coroner Tim Power will have his own space to do his work.
“I’m very excited about it,” he said.
The roughly $585,000 county coroner’s building, recently constructed between the city youth baseball fields and the law enforcement center on River View Drive, received its final touches last week.
The thought of a coroner’s building and what takes place inside may seem gruesome or creepy, but the building serves an important and necessary function for Power to perform investigations of an unknown or completely unattended death. His chief task is ensuring a person didn’t die through foul play.
“Tim’s been waiting on this a long time,” said Brian Beavers, a maintenance technician for Park County buildings and grounds.
Having a dedicated coroner’s facility will alleviate the county from reliance on local funeral homes and other entities for storage, an important asset to have in the event of a mass casualty or an uptick in fatalities.
Power said he has seen an increase in his workload in recent years, making a dedicated facility like this essential if that trend continues.
What’s inside a coroner’s building?
The coroner’s building was a highly specialized endeavor that required collaboration among Power, county building and grounds staff, lead contractor Filener Construction and its subcontractors.
“There’s a lot of complex stuff in a little building,” said Nathan Filener, vice president of Filener Construction.
Beavers said it was Power’s expertise the different entities relied on most in order to make the project come to life.
“His insight on it was just priceless,” Beavers said.
For more guidance, they took a trip to Basin to study the Big Horn County Coroner’s Office building, a recently built facility considered one of the best in the state. The county’s general goal was to make a scaled-down, bare-bones version of that facility and when it came down to cost, it was successful, as Park County’s construction costs came in about $300,000 less than Big Horn’s.
“We talked to them to see what was necessary for Cody,” Filener said.
When bodies are transported to the building, they enter through a garage bay door directly leading to the examination and refrigeration rooms.
A flick of the light switch exposes a brightly lit examination room where some of the coroner’s most important duties will take place.
Once a body is brought in to be examined, it is rolled onto a cot and then mechanically hoisted up to the examining table, where it can be washed and inspected easily.
Motion-sensor faucets on the west side of the room allow the staff to wash themselves without contaminating any surfaces.
Also included in the room are a sink and exhaust system made specifically with the capability of serving autopsies.
A pathologist is needed to perform an autopsy, and there is only one of those in the state of Wyoming. Cody’s lack of autopsy capability led to Leon “Wayne” Carter’s body being transported all the way to Basin for an examination after he committed suicide during the Parkway RV Park standoff in January 2020.
But if Park County does happen to gain this service sometime in the future, the building will be ready.
“That was designed so we could have an autopsy happen tomorrow,” Power said.
The exam room has its own HVAC system and a fan located at nose-level, built to draw noxious odors away from the examiner.
A dedicated refrigerator room around the corner can hold up to four bodies. Two back-up coolers Power has used in the past give the facility the capacity to hold up to 10 bodies at a time.
Beavers estimated that the exam and cooler rooms alone made up 40% of the cost of the facility.
Attention to detail and specificity was paramount in the design throughout, down to the inclusion of coroner-specific weight scales and floor drains placed in every room with faucets.
“Especially a facility that’s going to be occupied every day, if that sink were to leak, I want a floor drain and that water to go away,” Beavers said.
A mechanical HVAC room is accessed from the outside of the building because of the sensitive nature of activities taking place inside.
There is also a meeting room for families of the deceased to gather and an office located on the north side of the building.
Greeting visitors on the outside will be plants and a sign decorated with elk and deer in the background of the lettering.
The coroner’s office is a stone’s throw away from the Park County Law Enforcement Center, a convenient placement that Beavers said could come in handy if Power finds himself unexpectedly needing help or in the coordination of an investigation.
Is it really necessary?
Previously, Park County had utilized a refrigerator at Ballard Funeral Home for storing its bodies. When that facility purchased a new refrigeration unit, it eliminated space for the county’s equipment.
For the last year and a half, the county has been using a garage bay at the Law Enforcement Center to refrigerate corpses. In August, construction commenced on the coroner’s building.
Park County had originally estimated the final construction price at $475,000 for the 2,178-square-foot project.
The grand total increased by about $110,000 due to unexpected costs for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, coroner-industry standard plumbing and equipment, electrical costs and utility relocation, but came in $20,000 less than what had been projected in May.
“When considering the competitive construction market in the Cody area and escalating costs of construction materials, we feel that the County received a fair price/value for the facility,” said Brian Edwards, Park County engineer, in an email.
After the county budgeted for the project in 2019, $209,647 in unspent consensus funding from the state was discovered that is now being used towards the project.
Although neither Beavers, Power nor Filener will likely ever design or construct a coroner’s office again, all parties can take pride in another feather added to their caps.
“We have learned a lot more about this coroner’s facility than we ever intended to know,” Beavers said with a smirk.
