The state and Park County have already been making plans for rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine, long before it has been approved for public use.
Gov. Mark Gordon announced in October the state had submitted an initial plan to the Centers for Disease Control for how it will distribute and administer a vaccine. The plan is fluid and expected to change over time as more information becomes available.
“I am truly impressed by the progress being made on a COVID-19 vaccine, and it is important for Wyoming to be ready when the vaccine arrives,” Gordon said. “We have worked to put together a comprehensive plan, and I am delighted to say that Wyoming is ready to take action as soon as a vaccine becomes available.”
Bill Crampton, Park County nursing manager, said the county has also devised a plan, but declined to release any more information pertaining to it as it is still yet to be determined which vaccine will be first approved for public consumption and when.
“We do plan an extensive public education process once we have a better idea,” Crampton said. “But I don’t want everyone to prep for one vaccine that has special handling requirements and get a different vaccine that has different handling needs.”
Park County Public Health Officer Dr. Aaron Billin did tell the Park County commissioners during a meeting Nov. 17 that front-line health care workers, including long-term health care workers, would be the first to receive the vaccine, with high-risk individuals and then the general public next. He said a vaccine could be expected to be available to the general public as early as mid-2021.
He said although herd immunity does work, such a practice would take years to establish.
“We’re getting various hospitals involved,” Crampton said. “Who wants what, so when we thaw it out, we’re not wasting any away.”
The Wyoming Department of Health Immunization Unit has experience enrolling providers, distributing vaccines and tracking vaccine doses, and has had mass vaccination plans as part of its prior pandemic planning efforts.
The state plans to use CDC guidance in a phased approach. The vaccine is expected to be free and providers that enroll in the state vaccination program will also receive it for free, but must agree to provide the medication regardless of a patient’s ability to pay, according to WDH. Providers will be able to bill insurers for administration costs and reimbursement for vaccinations it gave to uninsured individuals.
For more information on the state’s plan visit health.wyo.gov/publichealth/immunization/wyoming-covid-19-vaccine-information/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.