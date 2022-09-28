As attendees of the annual quick draw feasted on plates bulging with breakfast foods, Colorado-based artist Stephanie Hartshorn stood off to the side of the party tent, mixing the same pile of blue paint repeatedly as her nerves kicked in.
“It’s like being in a pressure cooker for sure, but somehow we manage to do it with a smile on our face,” Hartshorn said.
This was Hartshorn’s first time participating in the quick draw in Cody, and she worked steadily to get her workspace ready with only 30 minutes to spare before the quick draw got underway.
For Hartshorn, the pressure was heightened this year due to her decision to draw something new.
“I’m doing a larger quick paint than I’ve done before, and I’m excited to see how it turns out and if I can pull it off,” Hartshorn said. “It’s intense to pull off a painting that feels finished when if it was done in a studio, it would take weeks to finish painting.”
Hartshorn has been an artist for roughly 12 years, focusing on scenes of the American West and rural America.
“I paint the places that house the memories we have of the American West,” Hartshorn said.
This year, Hartshorn painted a cloud scene, which she entitled “Traveling Clouds.” It sold for $4,200 in the auction.
With only 15 minutes left until the start of the quick draw, Cody artist Steve Devenyns got to work setting up his easel, canvas and tubes of paint in as methodical a manner as someone deconstructing a bomb.
Devenyns completed the quick draw in the Robbie Powwow Garden, along with roughly 25 other artists.
A 15-year veteran of the event, Devenyns has developed a routine.
“I always have to get my colors laid out in the pattern I’m used to, and then I just go to work,” Devenyns said.
Even with his routine, the pressure hasn’t faded.
“I don’t think you ever really get used to the pressure,” Devenyns said. “It’s a great relief when I’m done and I can sign it.”
Devenyns primarily sticks to painting landscapes and wildlife during quick draws. Though at one point, he used to paint portraits of people.
“I used to paint real people from Cody and that was too much pressure,” Devenyns said. “An hour and a half is not long enough to catch someone’s personality in a painting.”
This year, however, Devenyns painted an elk, a painting he entitled “Monarch in the Sage.” It sold for $3,750 at the auction.
The quick draw got underway at 9:30 a.m. as a voice emanating from the party tent told the artists to “start your engines.”
With the ringing of the bell, artists flew to their easels to get to work, and a mass of people streamed out of the party tent to watch them.
About 20 minutes into the quick draw, Montana-based artist Paul Waldum’s canvas was exploding in color. After a few strokes, he would stop, take a few steps back, furrow his brow and ponder the work he had done so far.
Waldum worked on a painting he entitled “Along the South Fork,” which sold for $2,750 in the auction.
“There are not many pastel artists in this show, so it’s fun to represent a different medium,” he said.
Waldum is no stranger to quick draws. He has been doing them since 2006.
“I get anxious sometimes, but I’ve done enough of them that it doesn’t bother me,” Waldum said. “As long as I have an idea of what I’m painting formulated in my head, that’s the big thing.”
Though art is the focus of the quick draw, for many of the artists, there is also joy in interacting with the crowds.
“I think people really enjoy this. People enjoy watching the process from start to finish,” Devenyns said. “And, my favorite part is seeing the excitement of the people watching.
“When they can see an artist’s technique, it takes some of the mystery out of it or even enhances their interest,” Devenyns added.
For Hartshorn, it’s the conversations she enjoys.
“It’s just neat to talk with people as they watch,” Hartshorn said.
And, Waldum revels in the crowd’s atmosphere.
“It’s fun to see the crowds and the energy level,” Waldum said. “It’s a community event, and there are so many friends here.”
As the 90 minutes wound down, attendees made final laps to check on the artists’ progress.
For James Penvel of Clark, it was hard to choose the piece of art he would bid on.
“I’m having trouble picking one. I could pick five [because] nearly anything that is done well draws my eye,” Penvel said. “This show is one of the best it’s been in a long time.”
“It’s a great event in general,” Penvel added. “And the show is always fun and the auction is always fun too.”
It was the final ringing of the bell that compelled the artists to put the final touches on their pieces, to frame and sign them, and hand them in to be auctioned off.
“It’s phenomenal what these guys were able to do in a short period of time,” auctioneer Troy Black said.
The art was auctioned off at prices ranging from $600 to $5,000.
With air kisses, hands over hearts, the mouthing of “thank you” and speeches, the artists made it clear how thankful they were for the event.
“We are so grateful for those who put together this special event in Cody this weekend,” quick draw artist Kathryn Mapes Turner said during the auction.
As the last piece of artwork was auctioned off, Cody wrapped up its annual quick draw, turning attendees into proud art owners.
But, for the attendees who were outbid or for the artists who want to sharpen their quick draw skills, there is always next year.
