A year after Clarion Associates was hired to develop a new Park County land use plan, the draft document is available for review and comment by Park County residents.
While community members have made their voices heard through every stage of the planning process, feedback on the draft plan is crucial to ensuring the document accurately reflects residents’ desires, Park County Planning and Zoning Director Joy Hill said.
“This is where the rubber starts to meet the road,“ Hill said. “People need to tell us what we got right and what we got wrong. This is the final phase where significant changes can be made to this document. Once we’ve come to the end of this process and have an adoption draft ready for consideration, there will likely be fewer changes happening.”
Hill went on to say the new land use plan would guide the county’s future land development regulations in the coming years, and “that’s why it’s so important that we get our message right in the land use plan.”
There is a lot to read and review in the plan, said Hill, who recommended readers start with the suggestions for their individual planning areas, which can be found in the document’s fourth chapter.
Park County has 12 individual planning areas: Clark, Cody Local, Cody-Powell Rural, Lower South Fork, Meeteetse Rural, Middle South Fork, North Fork, Powell Local, Sage Creek, Sunlight, Upper Clarks Fork and Upper South Fork. Hill said the recommendations in Chapter 4 are based on community input provided by residents and property owners over the last year.
Hill also recommended people take a close look at the land suitability and future land use maps included in the plan. These maps will eventually be used in the development of an updated zoning map, she said, so it’s important that they accurately reflect how people want their neighborhoods’ lands to be used in the future.
“You can put a comment directly on the map that says, ‘I don’t think this is appropriate and here’s why,’” Hill said. “I hope people will zoom into their neighborhood and give us feedback on what we got right and what we got wrong. Because at the end of the day, that’s what this plan is all about — getting it right for individual neighborhoods.”
Public comment is open through March 10. At that point, Clarion will review the input and consider changes.
“We can’t change everything, but we will come up with a punch list of things that were of the most concern to people and need to be modified,” Hill said.
Any changes will be made available to the public well in advance of public hearings where the plan will be considered by the Park County Planning and Zoning Commission and the county commissioners, Hill said. Those hearings are currently expected to occur in late spring or early summer.
While there will likely be changes made to the document in the coming months, Hill said she was proud of the draft and excited to share it with the people of Park County.
“We are never going to make everybody happy,” she said. “There are people who want no rules and freedom to do whatever they want on their property, and there are people who want everything regulated. What we’re trying to do with this plan is find that happy space in the middle, and I think we’re getting closer to finding it.”
Go online to comment on plan
The electronic version of the draft land use plan is available at planparkcounty.konveio.com/park-county-land-use-plan-public-draft-feb-2023. Comments can be made directly on the electronic document, Park County Planning and Zoning Director Joy Hill said, and can also be mailed or e-mailed to the planning and zoning office.
Residents are also encouraged to make comments on the land suitability and future land use plan maps at experience.arcgis.com/experience/8e29bd02ca074644b30c53d01c4a18b6/.
There will be two day-long meetings at which residents will have a chance to share their comments and concerns on the new plan, Hill said. Those meetings will be held Feb. 28 at Heart Mountain Hall at the Park County Fairgrounds in Powell and March 1 at the Cody Auditorium in Cody. Doors will open at 8:45 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. each day.
Each of the meetings will include formal presentations at 9 a.m., noon and 6 p.m., Hill said. Project team members will be available at the meeting sites throughout the day to answer questions and collect comments on the draft plan.
