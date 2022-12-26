An arrest warrant has been issued for a California man on the grounds that he allegedly spent over $40,000 of his mother’s money while she was at the Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Center (LTCC) from Oct. 6, 2020, to March 29 of this year.
“We have financial records which show that a grand total of $40,991.70 were suspiciously spent from [the mother’s] Pinnacle bank account ... and nothing had been paid to her Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Center expenses ... as of February 2022,” the affidavit said.
Joseph W. Grooms, 54, was charged Dec. 5 with one count of exploiting a vulnerable adult by intentionally misusing the adult’s property, affecting their ability to receive health care or pay bills for basic needs.
It is a felony punishable by imprisonment for no more than 10 years, a fine of no more than $10,000 or both.
Due to the lack of payments made to his mother’s LTCC bill, her expenses now total over $150,000, the affidavit said.
In January, the LTCC reported to the Wyoming Department of Family Services that they believed a resident’s son was exploiting her, the affidavit said.
As part of LTCC’s financial protocol, they had access to several months worth of the resident’s banking records, “where they observed a large number of banking transactions being made by person(s) unknown on [the resident’s] banking account that were not being made for the care or benefit of [the resident],” the affidavit said.
“Due to the fraudulent appearance of this spending, [the resident’s] Medicaid application was denied, which has placed her into jeopardy of being permanently removed from the LTCC and left at risk of losing the full time care she requires,” the affidavit also said.
From the time Grooms’ mother went to stay in the LTCC in October of 2020, there were 13 checks written to Joseph Grooms and one transfer into his savings account totaling roughly $14,000.
“Each check contained comments in the memo section, which gives the impression that the money was intended for a specific person,” the affidavit said. “It is very odd that [Grooms] wrote these checks to himself and not to the person(s) in which the money was intended.”
According to the memos on the checks, the money was used to open a new Chase account for his mother, to withdraw cash for grandchildren, rent payments, cash transfers to Grooms’ account, to loan money for a car, to purchase a bike for someone’s birthday, loans for a granddaughter and payments to the mother’s landlord, the affidavit said.
Some 41 other online charges totaling roughly $5,400 had also been charged to Grooms’ mother’s account using her debit card, the affidavit said.
“None of the ... charges appear to be purchases made by [Grooms’ mother] or would be made for her personal care or needs,” the affidavit said.
Such charges included travel insurance, men’s clothing and biker clothing as well as purchases from Alaska Airlines, Bass Pro, Delta Airlines, Amazon Prime, PayPal, Expedia and United Airlines, according to the affidavit.
In addition, police found roughly another $14,000 charged to the mother’s Pinnacle Bank Visa debit card for 316 Amazon purchases, the affidavit said.
On March 8, the mother allowed Cody Police Detective Richard Tillery to review her Amazon account using her cellphone.
“We were only able to observe a grand total of four purchases on her account history,” Tillery wrote in the affidavit. “Meaning someone else is making the purchases on their Amazon account and charging the items to [the resident’s] debit card.”
On May 4, Tillery interviewed Grooms via video since he is located in California.
“During this interview, Grooms was unable to provide any clear explanations as to the suspicious nature of the charges to [his mother’s] account and made every attempt to distance or remove himself of any responsibility to any of these suspicious charges,” Tillery said in the affidavit. “When pressed on any specific charge, he would fall back on saying that the charges were either approved by his mother or she would have approved the charges.”
Tillery discovered through a search warrant that Grooms’ mother’s payment information was on his Amazon account, the affidavit said.
As of Dec. 19, the arrest warrant remained active for Grooms. If arrested, he will face further proceedings in Park County Circuit Court.
You gotta be a real lowlife to steal that kind of money from an elderly person, let alone your own ailing mother. I hope they catch this scumbag and throw the book at him.
