Northwest College has a temporary steward. After operating as acting president for nine days, Lisa Watson was elevated by the College’s Board of Trustees to interim president of the school.
Watson, formerly the vice president of administrative services at the school, will serve in the post until the board appoints a full president.
Watson, a Cody resident, brings nearly six years of experience working at the college to the post, as well as an MBA and a CPA certification in a time of high financial duress for the school. She said she is both honored and excited for the opportunity.
