Sen. Tim French (R-Powell) is getting a condensed crash course in State Senate legislation.
On the Friday before the start of the second half of the year’s uniquely split legislative session, he was juggling work on at least one Senate File he was looking to get included, reaching out to people for questions and support, while also responding to requests to co-sponsor other pieces of legislation.
The goal, French said, is to have a high number of co-sponsors for a bill, so that legislators take it seriously, and balanced support from both chambers in the hope it makes it through crossover day.
“There’s some strategy to it,” he said.
One bill in particular he’s looking to shepherd through would exempt Wyoming residents from the lodging tax approved in the 2020 session.
“I don’t believe that Wyoming residents should have to pay for a tourist tax,” he said.
French said the state and local tourism offices should still have plenty of money to market the state during a year he expects to be great for state tourism, as COVID-19 continues to wane.
If filed and passed into the House, French’s bill would likely be seen by Rep. Sandy Newsome (R-Cody), who helped pass the Lodging Tax bill last session.
This year she’s been heavily involved in education matters now that she’s a member of the House Education Committee, having spent all day Thursday in a Zoom meeting discussing recalibration.
“It’s one of the most important issues that we are dealing with this session,” she said.
Newsome is also co-sponsoring a bill this session, HB 75, related to voter ID as she said it solves the issues she had with a similar proposal last session.
“The difference in this bill and previous year’s bill is the expansion of acceptable documents,” she said. “My main objection to the prior bill was that senior citizens may not have a driver’s license or other required ID. In this bill, a Medicare card may be used as identification. This is a type of ID that almost all senior citizens possess.”
Rep. Rachel Rodriguez-Williams (R-Cody) said the bill was watered down in committee with an amendment.
“Maybe we will see an amendment on the floor to repeal the standing committee amendment,” she said. “This bill needs to pass to help preserve election integrity.”
The first week of the in-person session will focus on getting all bills and files named and divvied up into appropriate committees. Senate Files had to be in to the LSO office by noon Monday and House Bills by noon Wednesday. Senate Files also need to be introduced by midday Monday while Senate Files need to meet that requirement midday Friday. After that frantic week ends, the next week focuses on the budget.
“Our state and school budgets are of major concern to me,” Rep. John Winter (R-Thermopolis) said. “We must be able to discuss ideas freely in order to make the correct calls on these issues.”
Rodriguez-Williams was likewise happy to be attending in-person and jumped right into it Monday morning, attending a judiciary committee meeting to discuss HB 103, Journalists privileged communication, which would shield journalists from revealing sources.
She said she was also looking to block a bill that would reduce by $300 the annual tax exemption for veterans.
“I don’t support this,” she said. “I believe it places a financial burden on our veterans. It is the least we can do for our veterans.”
French said he’s been eying a number of Second Amendment bills which he plans to vote in favor, of if given the opportunity, along with the Born Alive bill.
On the other side of the ledger, he said he’s poised to vote against the fuel tax increase approved last week in a House committee should it pass the House. And he’s expecting many more bills to look through as legislators flood the LSO in the final days before the deadline.
“It’ll be pretty crazy,” French said.
