There have been a variety of scams affecting Park County residents recently, including some tied to the pandemic and unemployment and another to a TV service.
Contact tracing scam
Park County Public Health has started contact tracing and wants to make sure people know what to look for in real contract tracing. There have been calls from scammers pretending to be contact tracers.
If you were exposed to a positive case of COVID-19 and live in Park County, actual contact tracers will identify themselves as being from the Wyoming Department of Health or Park County Public Health. The purpose of the call will be to identify potential contacts, identify how long the contact was and to issue quarantine or isolation orders. The goal of these calls is to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Official Park County contact tracers will never ask you for bank account numbers, money, medical insurance information or social security numbers. They will ask you for physical addresses, birthdates, phone numbers and where you have been, whom you have been in contact with, if you have symptoms, medical history, and possible isolation and quarantine orders.
Bill Crampton, nurse manager of Park County Public Health, said, “There are many scams out there right now. Please be cautious of those who call and pretend to be contact tracers. Call Public Health in Cody (307) 527-8573 or Powell (307) 754-8870 if you have any concerns or questions about a contract tracing call.”
DWS warns about
fraudulent use of
personal information
Unprecedented numbers of unemployment claims are being filed, and multiple federal programs are providing additional compensation for those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19.
Department of Workforce Services announced recently these factors have combined to provide an enticing environment for fraudsters.
As the first of the federal programs was being rolled out to unemployment insurance claimants around the nation, scammers took advantage of the situation and began using stolen personal information to file fraudulent unemployment insurance claims. A large, organized scam was identified in May, and the U.S. Secret Service, the Division of Criminal Investigation and other federal law enforcement agencies are involved in shutting down this fraud ring.
DWS has been informed that at least one scam is using stolen information to file claims in multiple states. Some states have experienced large losses, though Wyoming officials believe they have been able to identify and stop a large number of the fraudulent claims.
Fraudulent UI claims also impact legitimate UI claimants. Though the fraud cases have declined in the last few weeks, UI personnel continue to be required to divert their energy from legitimate claims in order to stop or reverse fraudulent claims. Since the beginning of May, the UI division has identified more than 2,000 fraudulent claims.
“When we’re finding 200 fraudulent claims a day, that’s 200 claims a day we could have been working on for people who actually did need the assistance,” said Lori Huseas, the benefit payment control supervisor for the UI division. “It adds to everybody’s workload, and it puts a major pinch on what we could be doing to help people with legitimate claims.”
The UI division of DWS performs multiple steps for every unemployment insurance claim it receives. One of those steps is to contact each UI claimant’s most recent employer. Employers can help DWS prevent fraudulent UI claims. Every UI claimant’s previous employer is contacted when an employee files a UI claim. Employers who receive claims for employees who have not been laid off should let DWS know that the claim has been filed fraudulently. To report fraud, contact DWS’ Benefit Payment Control Unit at (307) 235-3236 or fill out a fraud form.
The stolen information being used by fraudsters may contain outdated information, including addresses of the people whose information is being used illegally. For this reason, the person whose personal information has been stolen may not be contacted by DWS. If an individual does receive correspondence from the Unemployment Insurance division and that person has not filed a UI claim, DWS asks that he or she immediately report the fraudulent use of personal information.
Those who have been victims of identity theft should file a complaint with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission at 877-382-4357.
DirecTV scam
Someone with a foreign accent is calling people asking for $150 for a DirecTV scan, saying the satellite was moved so they need to install a new box. DirecTV has not changed the satellite positioning.
