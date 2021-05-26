Mother Nature doesn’t want road construction in Cody to end. Delays from rain last week pushed the final portions of work on 17th Street/Sheridan Avenue revitalization project back, though S&S Builders says they are still on track to finish the work by June 15.
The main portions of the work left are sealing the road to protect it from moisture and placing thermoplastic line markers on the road. WYDOT resident engineer Todd Frost said the road can’t be sealed until 24 hours after it rains, and the thermoplastic striping can’t be completed until the road is sealed.
Other than those items, which S&S hoped to finish by the end of next week, there is still some minor work to be done with asphalt patching and landscaping.
