Nora Marie Lewis, a resident of Absaroka Senior Living who was born on the Fourth of July 89 years ago, sat in her recliner wearing an American flag button-down shirt. Around her neck hung a necklace that glittered with red, white and blue stars.
“I am really patriotic,” Lewis said. “I’m always respecting our leaders. I vote in every election, [and] I was always interested in maintaining the nice democracy we have here.”
Lewis was born in 1933 in the Bighorn Mountains.
“Dad delivered me because you couldn’t get to town in those days,” Lewis said.
Lewis grew up on the family farm near Worland, where she learned to shuck grain at an early age.
Later in life, she fell in love with a cowboy from Ten Sleep. She met Jerry Lewis at a square dance.
“That was the entertainment of the century up there in Ten Sleep,” Lewis said.
On Nov. 8, 1951, they were married and went to live on a farm where they grew beets, grain and beans.
Jerry was a roper, so going to the rodeo also became a family affair.
“We always went as a family,” Lewis said. “The kids grew up at the rodeo.”
But, it’s being born on the Fourth of July that Lewis enjoys talking about the most. Patriotism has been a constant in her life.
“It’s great to be born on the Fourth of July,” Lewis said. “I’ve always tried to follow the example it sets.”
During the Vietnam War, Lewis wrote a letter to soldiers, which the Saigon Radio broadcast.
“I wanted to be an encouragement to them,” Lewis said.
In 1960, Lewis and her family won the “All-American Wyoming Family,” and in 1965, Lewis became “Mrs.Wyoming”. She was later named “Extraordinary American Wyoming Woman” in 1967 and Revlon’s “Unforgettable Wyoming Woman” in 1994.
“I always wanted to travel but couldn’t afford it, so I did these competitions,” Lewis said.
In the 1980s, Lewis ran for a Wyoming U.S. Senate seat. She spent $300 on her campaign.
“I was always interested in how things were going,” Lewis said. “If there was some issue that came up, I would write to the newspapers.”
At the time, Lewis was passionate about bringing term limits to Congress and limiting campaign financing. Although Lewis did not win the Senate seat, she had no regrets about running.
“I was an innocent in the political world, but I really threw myself into it,” Lewis said.“I figured I couldn’t just sit and howl about how things were going.”
Lewis’ patriotism continued in 1999 when she was selected to participate in Kodak’s “Photo of the Century,” where one person from every state who was born on the Fourth of July was invited to Philadelphia to take a photo in front of Independence Hall.
Lewis views Independence Day as one of the most important holidays.
“We can’t know well enough how free we are,” Lewis said. “We have freedom of speech and so many different freedoms.”
Although Lewis is more patriotic than some, she said Americans have done well celebrating the Fourth of July.
“I really think Americans realize to a certain extent how fortunate we all are,” Lewis said. “They have hung in there celebrating the Fourth.”
For Lewis, Independence day is about more than just being patriotic. It’s also about family.
“It’s the idea of families being together and of all the community coming together,” Lewis said.
Lewis came from the generation that rose up during Pearl Harbor, but she said the torch now has to be passed to younger generations.
“They have a part in this. They’re not just an audience,” Lewis said. “They have the ability to help govern this country and maintain its freedom.”
Lewis also has words of wisdom to persons of every generation.
“To say you’re an American is to subscribe to the type of government that we have, to support it, to run for office [and] to vote,” Lewis said.
Lewis has been at Absaroka Senior Living for almost a year now. On this Fourth of July, Lewis will celebrate both her birthday and Independence Day with a meal at the facility and by watching fireworks.
Presently, Absaroka Senior Living is decked out in American flags, vases of red, white and blue flowers and other patriotic paraphernalia. It is the perfect place for a Wyoming woman of the century to celebrate the 4th of July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.