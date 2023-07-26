Cody City Council okays homecoming requests
Cody High School homecoming events have been set in concrete following approval from the Cody City Council on July 18.
As part of the meeting’s consent agenda, the council approved requests from the high school’s student council. The first request was to use Beck Lake Park on Monday, Sept. 18, as the site of the homecoming bonfire.
Students also asked for street closures related to their homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 22. The council agreed to close Sheridan Avenue from 9th through 14th streets; Rumsey Avenue from 13th to 15th streets; and 14th Street from Sheridan to Salsbury avenues.
All roads will close at 2:15 p.m. with the parade set to start at 2:30 p.m. Roads are expected to reopen at 3 p.m.
All road closures are contingent upon approval from the Wyoming Department of Transportation.
Council approves two subdivisions
The Cody City Council approved two three-lot subdivisions.
First, the council approved a preliminary plat for the Khan Unit Development Subdivision, a three-lot subdivision on the north side of Yellowstone Avenue between the U.S. Forest Service office and the Good 2 Go convenience store.
The property is being developed by Tower West Holdings LLC, and the lots would be accessible by a new street running north/south across the property, city planner Todd Stowell said.
The subdivision is located in the city’s Industrial/Open Business (D-3) zoning district.
The council also approved the final plat of the Case Minor subdivision. The three-lot subdivision being developed by Jessica Case is located east of 14th Street and south of Meadow Lane Avenue. The property is zoned Residential (R2).
City accepts waterline project grant
The city of Cody has officially accepted a $2.5 million grant from the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board, which will provide funding for the city’s tree streets waterline replacement project.
The areas of the project were identified in the city’s 2021 water master plan as top capital improvement investment priorities, City Public Works Director Phillip Bowman said.
The project will replace and upgrade approximately 14,000 feet of existing treated water mains in the areas around Livingston Elementary School and the Olive Glenn Golf Course, Bowman said.
With the grant agreement now approved, the city will begin to evaluate interested firms and select an engineering consultant for the project, Bowman said. The survey and design of the project will take place this year. The first phase of construction is currently expected to take place in 2024 with the second phase in 2025.
The funding for the grant comes from the Local Government Project Grants Program administered by the SLIB board and funded through American Rescue Plan Act dollars, Bowman said. The city is required to provide matching funds of $2.5 million, which will be taken out of the city’s Water Enterprise Fund. The fund is projected to have a total fund balance of $5.7 million at the end of the 2024 fiscal year, Bowman said.
Solid waste ordinance raises rates, clarifies rules
The council approved, on first reading, an ordinance that will increase the city’s service rates for solid waste and recycling by 3%.
The last rate increase was made in 2021, Bowman said. In the meantime, operating costs have continued to rise, largely for labor, capital equipment and fuel.
In addition to adjusting the fee schedule, the solid waste ordinance also makes some minor clarifying changes to the language in the city’s current code, he said.
Due to recent issues with citizens’ dumping large amounts of manure in city dumpsters, the ordinance now clarifies that manure placed in city dumpsters must be bagged and weigh less than 50 pounds per bag. Every customer is limited to one bag per garbage collection day.
Bulk or loose manure is no longer allowed to be placed in a city dumpster.
The city has also added language clarifying that roll-out garbage containers must be flush with the driver’s side of any vehicles on the road and must have at least four feet of clearance on either side of the container to allow for garbage truck access. Citizens can be cited if they do not follow these rules, Bowman said.
The ordinance is currently set to have its second reading on Aug. 1 and third reading on Aug. 15, with the new rates going into effect on Sept. 1.
Wastewater rates to increase by 3%
The Cody City Council has approved an ordinance, on first reading, that will increase the city’s rates for sanitary sewer collection and treatment by 3%.
The last wastewater service rate modifications were made a decade ago in 2013, when the monthly base rate was increased, Public Works Director Phillip Bowman said. Meanwhile, operating costs have continued to increase. These include labor costs, construction material and capital equipment costs and electric costs for the Wastewater Treatment Facility.
In addition to increasing the rates, the proposed ordinance 2023-09 also removes some service charge definitions that duplicate language currently in other sections of code, Bowman said.
The ordinance is currently set to have its second reading on Aug. 1 and third reading on Aug. 15, with the new rates going into effect on Sept. 1.
