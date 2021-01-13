Andy Varian is focused on giving deputies what they need to be successful.
The nine-year veteran of the Park County Sheriff’s Office was named the new undersheriff Jan. 1.
“As our country changes, as the county grows, things don’t get easier,” Varian said Monday. “We don’t want to stay stagnant. In this position I’m able to keep the focus of training and help these guys and gals become better.”
Varian replaced retired Undersheriff Thomas C. Ehlers Jr., who left the department in December after a lifetime of service.
Sheriff Scott Steward said Varian will not only ensure quality service from the deputies and dispatchers he supervises, but he will be able to motivate and lead the department with pride and professionalism while commanding their respect.
Varian joined the Park County Sheriff’s Office in October 2011 as a detention deputy. He was transferred to patrol in May 2013 and promoted to sergeant in 2019.
He has a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Phoenix and is also a graduate of the Fresno Police Academy as a non-sworn officer.
Varian, who grew up in California, was employed by the Ripon Police Department part-time in college, working with their traffic safety section assisting with traffic safety grants, traffic studies and other administrative tasks.
He then broke from the law enforcement track and worked for the city until he was laid off during the Great Recession in 2008.
While visiting family in the Cody area, he and his wife JoEllen decided to move to Cody. They live in town with their four children.
As undersheriff, Varian said he wants to continue to foster a culture of professionalism within the department and maintain partnerships with the community.
“I ultimately intend to keep the peace and to promote the mindset of public service,” he said in a release. “Although the economy is uncertain, and resources are limited, a high priority is to maintain and further develop training standards that best prepare deputies and dispatchers for the mental and physical challenges of the job.”
His main goal is to ensure the deputies are doing their jobs and are well taken care of to ensure they can do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.